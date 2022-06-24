[February 16, 2022] New Study Uncovers the Risky Behaviors of Employees Which Could Lead to Security Breaches in Highly Regulated Industries

Since the start of the pandemic, the modern workforce has become increasingly distributed, while employers have not been able to keep up with the changes in the way employees work. As a result, many high-risk activities and human behaviors continue to occur at the front line. According to a new study, 36 percent of employees admit to finding ways to work around security policies, and 72 percent value their personal privacy over company security. The study also proves that password hygiene among employees is risky, onboarding of new employees is inefficient, and Shadow IT is out of control. The report, which was commissioned by Mobile Mentor and fielded by CGK, is an inaugural study that examines The Endpoint Ecosystem as the key to understand how employees perceive privacy, productivity, and personal well-being in the modern workplace. The study defines the Endpoint Ecosystem as the combination of all the devices, applications and tools plus the employee's experience using that technology. The study presents a groundbreaking look at the tradeoffs between security and employee experience that every employer must face. "When the endpoint ecosystem works well, you have a secure, productive and happy workforce," said Denis O'Shea, founder of Mobile Mentor. "It's always been important, but it became urgent over the last two years when the pandemic forced more people to work remotely, cybersecurity attacks increased, and the Great Resignation forced employers to rethink how they support their employees." The study illustrates that the Endpoint Ecosystem is an employee's journey from the day they begin their job and includes the onboarding process, all the way to the last day when their accounts are being revoked. Navigating trade-offs between endpoint security and employee experience has always been challenging but it has become critical in this post-pandemic world. "Until employers prioritize the importance of each component within the Endpoint Ecosystem, their company secrity and employee productivity are going to be exposed to serious risk," O'Shea added.



In late 2021, Mobile Mentor commissioned CGK to field the study of 1,500 employees across four high-risk and highly regulated industries: healthcare, finance, education and government. Employees were located in the United States and Australia. Each interview consisted of 25 questions to understand how employees are using devices in a post-pandemic world. The goal of the study is to gather data to educate and inform employers how devices in their industries are being used, how to prevent security breaches, and how to best support productive employees. The study also highlights the following findings:

Employees have too many passwords and their passwords are a huge liability. Only 31 percent of people use a password management tool. Twenty-nine percent of employees write their work passwords in a personal journal and 69 percent admit to choosing passwords that are easy to remember. Shadow IT is out of control. Employees are routinely using unapproved apps for work activities that may contain sensitive data. More than 41 percent of employees say security policies restrict the way they work and 36 percent admit to finding ways to work around security policies. Fifty-three percent of workers believe they are more efficient using non-work apps like Dropbox and Gmail. The employee onboarding process is clunky, especially for remote employees. It takes an average of 3 days to get a new employee fully set-up on their devices and requires 3 support calls. The use of personal devices is rampant and many employers have not addressed the security risk. Sixty-four percent of employees use a personal device for work but only 43 percent of those devices are securely enabled. For the complete report, visit www.endpointecosystem.com. About Mobile Mentor: Mobile Mentor secures and supports the mobile workforce. The company helps clients to find the right balance between corporate security and employee experience. Mobile Mentor secures all devices (laptops, tablets and smartphones) and empowers employees to be productive. The company is certified by Microsoft, Apple and Google. Their goal is to help their clients to become a password-less, server-less and paper-less modern enterprise. Founded in 2004, Mobile Mentor is a Microsoft Partner of the Year and Gold Partner with offices in New Zealand, Australia, and in the United States. For more information, please visit www.mobile-mentor.com. About CGK: The Center for Generational Kinetics is a research, speaking, and advisory firm dedicated to separating myth from truth through data. CGK has led more than 65 research studies in multiple languages on four continents. Their clients include many of the most recognizable brands in the world as well as private equity firms and market-shaping start-ups. CGK's team members have been featured in hundreds of media outlets from a cover story in The New York Times to over 200 TV appearances on shows such as 60 Minutes and The Today Show. Adweek called their President a "research guru." The content of this study is freely available to the general public. You are welcome to share any singular data point (or small groups of data points) in presentations, podcasts, radio shows, reports, articles, blog posts, etc. Please always mention the source "a national research study conducted by Mobile Mentor." View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005463/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]