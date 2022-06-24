TMCnet News
New Acosta Report Shows Nearly 70% of Consumers Continue To Shop Online for Groceries Amid the Pandemic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services provider in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, today released its latest research report, The Lingering Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Shoppers. The report examines U.S. shoppers' behavior nearly two years into the pandemic. According to Acosta's research, most of today's consumers (68%) are currently shopping online for groceries, at least occasionally, as both the pandemic and economic outlook continue to evolve.
"It is no surprise that shopping behaviors developed at the start of the pandemic are still in place today, especially since concerns surrounding COVID-19 remain high for many consumers," said Colin Stewart, Executive Vice President, Business Intelligence at Acosta. "In fact, Acosta's research shows pandemic-related concern levels among consumers in January 2022 were only slightly lower than those of consumers' surveyed about a year ago. Ongoing worries over safety and finances are compounded by product shortages and rising grocery prices resulting from supply chain challenges. While faced with the market's continued uncertainty, consumers arelikely to stick with – and possibly increase – shopping habits picked up over the past two years."
Acosta's research provides in-depth insight into the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on U.S. shoppers' behaviors and concerns.
COVID-19 Concerns
Shopping Habits and Observations
Dining Out Habits and Observations
Acosta's The Lingering Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Shoppers report was gathered via online surveys using the company's proprietary shopper community, conducted between January 25, 2022 and January 27, 2022.
