[February 16, 2022] New York Life Releases 2021 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Report

New York Life, America's largest1 mutual life insurer, reports how its approach to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) underscores its commitment to employees, agents, policy owners, and communities in its 2021 DE&I Report. "As an organization that thinks long-term and elects to prepare for whatever the future may hold rather than try to predict it - we rely on our collective learnings and efforts as a whole to enable us to continue to proactively tackle the challenges of inequity and social justice. This is why in 2020, when long-standing racial injustices rose to the surface across our nation and COVID-19 disproportionately affected multicultural communities, we took immediate action but also knew we had to go beyond the short term," said Ted Mathas, chairman and chief executive officer. New York Life's DE&I work is rooted in the company's identity as a people-focused organization and furthers its mission to best serve diverse customers and communities. Key initiatives in 2020-21, building on the company's ongoing commitment to social justice and racial equity, included: Forming a Social Justice Steering Committee and a Social Justice Working Group to take a more extensive and thoughtful review of what the company was doing and could do in the future to implement sustainable change that will positively impact communities for generations to come

Celebrating our Office of Diversity & Inclusion's 15 th year which in 2021 evolved to the DE&I Center for Awareness and Advocacy

year which in 2021 evolved to the DE&I Center for Awareness and Advocacy Announcing a $1 billion impact investment nitiative

Committing to new DE&I leadership roles to advance DE&I initiatives within the workforce and our field of agents

Furthering support for social justice in our communities through the New York Life Foundation



The year 2020 brought a global pandemic, and the start of a national reckoning with systemic racism following the murder of George Floyd. From continuing to provide spaces for difficult but necessary conversations about race, to our Cultural and Target Markets agents providing support to customers in communities of color disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, New York Life worked to respond to the needs of employees, customers, and communities.

"DE&I at New York Life is not the work of one area, but a guiding principle that permeates what we do across the company," said Kathleen Navarro, senior vice president and chief diversity officer. The report highlights the evolution of DE&I at the company, its focus on target and cultural markets, impact investing, and community and foundation commitments. To understand more about New York Life's DE&I efforts, visit New York Life's 2021 DE&I Report.

