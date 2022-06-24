[February 16, 2022] New Relic Announces General Availability of New Infrastructure Monitoring Experience

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced the general availability of a new infrastructure monitoring experience to empower DevOps, SRE and ITOps teams to proactively identify and resolve issues in their public, private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. The modernized experience allows engineers to instantly isolate bottlenecks by filtering and sorting based on golden signal conditions, analyze all related telemetry (including logs, events, alerts, network, etc.) in context, visualize blast radius with topology maps and perform historical analysis to understand cascading impacts. The experience is included as an essential part of the all-in-one New Relic One observability platform that allows engineers to get 3X+ more value than the competition, which requires provisioning separate SKUs with disjointed experiences and agent-based pricing models. Detecting, investigating, and resolving infrastructure performance incidents has never been more challenging. First, there has been an exponential increase in the complexity of infrastructure to monitor as 40%+ (Gartner report) of all enterprise workloads have moved to private, public, hybrid and edge cloud infrastructure. Second, with 90%+ enterprises using Kubernetes (CNCF & New Relic joint report) a large portion of infrastructure is now ephemeral, resulting in tens of thousands of components that are not feasible to monitor without modern observability. Last, infrastructure isn't just ITOps' responsibility, all engineers are required to be self-sufficient in debugging infrastructure-specific issues and 72% of engineers (New Relic's 2021 Observability Forecast) still toggle between at least two tools to monitor the health of their systems, with 13% using ten or more tools. New Relic infrastructure monitoring capabilities address these three key issues, delivering a modern all-in-one experience that helps all engineers to troubleshoot complex distributed infrastructure. "Our mission is to help every engineer do their best work based on data, not opinions. With today's announcementwe are proud to empower all DevOps, SRE and ITOps engineers with a brand-new experience to monitor, debug and improve their cloud and edge infrastructure," said New Relic CEO Bill Staples. "We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from our early-access customers, many of whom are replacing their incumbent solutions with New Relic One. I am looking forward to enabling our customers to expand their infrastructure use cases and get more value from their investment in our platform."



"When we troubleshoot our infrastructure, we want to focus on specific components. New Relic gives us the ability to quickly filter our environment using tags, golden metrics, and so much more. We're thrilled New Relic offers this level of functionality," said Bob Damato, Sr. Director Software Engineering at Cox Automotive. "We use New Relic infrastructure monitoring to understand and optimize our infrastructure performance. New features of the enhanced interface are headed in the right direction. For example, with automap, we can see the blast radius of an issue, down to when it occurred and the applications impacted. I'm looking forward to it moving forward in the future," said Vadim Loginov, Sr. SRE at The Rank Group.

New Relic's infrastructure monitoring experience delivers five key capabilities: Isolate bottlenecks - View and action on queries such as "show me the hosts where CPU utilization is greater than 80%" by filtering and sorting tens of thousands of infrastructure components based on golden signal conditions.

- View and action on queries such as "show me the hosts where CPU utilization is greater than 80%" by filtering and sorting tens of thousands of infrastructure components based on golden signal conditions. Access all context - Analyze related entities, change telemetry, logs, alerts, events, golden signals, network metrics, and more, all in context and in a unified experience to identify the root cause and initiate issue resolution.

- Analyze related entities, change telemetry, logs, alerts, events, golden signals, network metrics, and more, all in context and in a unified experience to identify the root cause and initiate issue resolution. Visualize blast radius - View upstream and downstream dependencies of bottleneck components using topology maps to quantify the true extent and impact of an incident.

- View upstream and downstream dependencies of bottleneck components using topology maps to quantify the true extent and impact of an incident. Time travel analysis - Go back in time to see health status changes and cascading performance impacts on topology maps using the Timewarp module in the topology maps.

- Go back in time to see health status changes and cascading performance impacts on topology maps using the Timewarp module in the topology maps. 3X+ more value - Realize higher value on your investments as compared to the competition with agent based pricing based on New Relic One's simple and predictable US$0.25 per GB and per-user fees. The infrastructure monitoring experience is now generally available across all regions as part of the New Relic One platform - the only all-in-one observability platform with a secure telemetry cloud, powerful full-stack analysis tools and predictable consumption pricing instead of disjointed SKU bundles. All existing customers can access this new capability without any additional cost as part of their New Relic One account. New customers can sign-up and start using experience for free, no credit card needed. For more information, visit newrelic.com or read our new infrastructure monitoring blog post. About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying and running great software. New Relic One delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs and traces-paired with the most powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers get past the 'what' to uncover the 'why'. Delivered through the industry's only consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, decrease change failure rates, accelerate release frequency and reduce mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including AB InBev, Banco Internacional, Chegg, Gojek, REI, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS) and Zalora improve uptime and reliability, drive operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. Uncover the 'why' with New Relic at www.newrelic.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the availability and access to New Relic's new infrastructure monitoring experience, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005537/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]