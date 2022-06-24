TMCnet News
New Report: Companies Committed to Using Pre-Employment Assessments During The Great Resignation Report Dramatically Better Hiring Results
Today Wonderlic, a leading pre-employment assessment company, released "Hiring During The Great Resignation: What's Changing and What's Working?"--a report that reveals the results of a survey they conducted of more than 1,000 hiring managers and talent professionals about their hiring experiences between April and November 2021.
Created in partnership with market research company Centiment, the report indicates that while there's a slight trend towards streamlining hiring processes by American employers, those that use pre-employment assessments report significantly higher levels of satisfaction with the quality of their hires-and far more optimism about hiring in 2022 than employers that don't.
Specifically, the report found that:
"With this survey, we wanted to dig into exactly what granular adjustments to recruiting and candidate evaluation are being made-and how well they're actually working-in the hopes of identifying best practices useful to companies in 2022. Hopefully, this report will give employers a clear sense of what their peers are doing-and assure employers wary of using objective testing measures early in the process that it's a step that can pay huge dividends, even in a candidate's market."
Additional highlights from the survey include:
Survey Methodology
This report was created in partnership with market research firm Centiment. The survey was conducted in November 2021 among 1,083 hiring managers and talent pros across 30 industries throughout the United States.
About Wonderlic
Wonderlic's mission is to help HR professionals and hiring managers identify top applicants and predict on-the-job performance by providing them the most trusted, scientifically validated assessments on the market.
Since the company was founded in 1937, more than 200 million Wonderlic assessments have been administered to job candidates. Our formula for success is simple: cutting-edge I-O psychology research, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and a company culture grounded in a thirst for innovative thinking and a sincere respect for diverse perspectives. Learn more about Wonderlic at www.wonderlic.com.
