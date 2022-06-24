TMCnet News
New Research: 92% of C-level Leaders Admit their Company Will Not Meet Its 2022 Goals if Record Quit Rates and Hiring Challenges Continue
HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 90% of business leaders say their organization will not meet its goals without the right talent and more than 80% have been negatively impacted by The Great Resignation, according to new research in the iCIMS 2022 Workforce Report. In an accompanying survey of American adults, only 11% said their employer was not short-staffed last year from pandemic-induced talent shortages. Facing a diminishing supply of applicants, coupled with a job market in which the candidates hold virtually all the cards, business leaders and HR professionals have been forced to rethink how they attract, engage, hire and advance talent.
"Business leaders and HR professionals have been forced to rethink how they attract, engage, hire and advance talent."
The second annual Workforce Report from iCIMS, the talent cloud company, provides a comprehensive look at the latest labor market activity, key business trends and priorities for employers navigating the new world of work. Key findings include:
The State of the Talent Market
"Shifting priorities and talent expectations require us to think differently and take a more strategic, holistic approach to talent transformation," said Susan Vitale, chief marketing officer at iCIMS. "It is no longer solely about external talent acquisition; we need to be sure we're addressing and empowering our existing workforce with career opportunities. Top performing employees are being courted by other organizations every day, and it is up to us to power career inspiration and growth within our businesses. Employee-centric talent tools can help turn hiring strategies inward to create a more engaging, efficient experience and improve retention amid labor challenges."
The 2022 Workforce Report brings together insights from a third-party survey of C-suite and HR leaders in the U.S. and U.K., combined with trends drawn from iCIMS' proprietary database of employer and job seeker activity from more than 4,000 customers and millions of transactions across job postings, employment applications and hires. It also includes a general population survey of 1,000 American adults to understand sentiment in the workplace and as a general consumer. View the full report, with advice and best practices from talent and diversity leaders on how to deliver on talent transformation strategies to succeed.
