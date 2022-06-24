[February 16, 2022] New Tech Rolled Out by Ski App Snonav, Helps Users Navigate Mountain and COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skiers and snowboarders alike have been flocking to mountains worldwide but are still faced with staying safe against the continued spread of COVID-19 variants. To help mountain goers stay safe and mitigate the spread of the virus, new ski app, Snonav, recently launched a free heat mapping feature called, SnoTraffic, that allows users to receive critical updates of mountain crowds and activity. SnoTraffic alerts users to resort hot spots and provides a visualization of live skier flow status and identifies bottlenecks. Snonav skiers can easily view if there is high activity on certain trails or lift areas and then can reroute to help avoid lines and crowds on the slopes. Utilizing Artificial Intelligence from its partner, Snonav can perform predictive modeling of traffic on the mountain for skiers and for mountain management. Snonav is the only app endorsed by the National Ski Patrol for its advanced technology and safety features. Since launching in 2020 with 21,000 customers, Snonav has revolutionized the way skiers spend a day at the mountain through its proprietary and fully-tested technology including turn-by-turn udio navigation, start-and-end-point navigation, live open and closed status for lifts and trails, and customized routing based on ability level.



Snonav continues to roll out new technology including 3D Maps made possible through a partnership with Mapbox, which enhances the way people can see themselves and others on the mountain. Friends and families can stay connected through the app's SnoGroups feature and select meet-up spots quickly and easily. "Our biggest motivator is to make skiing and snowboarding a more enjoyable and safer experience, particularly during another season of COVID-19," said Robert Petcove, CEO and Founder of Snonav. "We're able to offer robust and unique features set because all of our technology is built from the ground up. Mountain routing is complicated and can't be done using existing technology or data. This is largely why no other player has been able to develop true navigation for skiing. We're currently in talks with the largest ski resort companies in the world to bring this to the masses."

Snonav is available on iOS and is actively working on an iWatch app to deploy before the end of the season. The first day of Snonav navigation is free, with an annual pass of $4.99. For more information and the latest updates visit snonav.com and on social media at www.instagram.com/snonav.app. Media Contact:

Lindsay Doyle

Grimm & Grove Communications

[email protected]

215.275.6541 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-tech-rolled-out-by-ski-app-snonav-helps-users-navigate-mountain-and-covid-19-301482811.html SOURCE Snonav

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]