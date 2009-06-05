[February 15, 2022]

New Netlify Graph Dramatically Simplifies API-First Web Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify , the workflow for the modern web, today announced Netlify Graph, a new approach for building with APIs that creates a faster, unified experience for millions of developers. Built on the popular open source GraphQL standard, Netlify Graph enables developers to integrate APIs and services such as GitHub, npm, Salesforce and Stripe into web applications with a single click.

Today's interactive, modern web experiences rely on a wide range of data sources across dozens of APIs. The rise of the API economy presents an enormous opportunity to develop more dynamic and customized software, but working with internal and external APIs requires developers to learn, authenticate, document, and connect each one in their stack. Netlify Graph gives developers a unified way to authenticate and build using APIs. Developers can access APIs directly through Netlify, without a separate GraphQL server, which boosts productivity and accelerates time-to-delivery.

"The great decoupling of the web has created a diverse and complex collection of developer tools, including many third-party APIs and services. To build a better web, we need to make it easy for developers to integrate and consume those services," said Matt Biilmann, CEO, Netlify. "Netlify Graph is a major step forward, taking advantage of the massive popularity of GraphQL to unite the ecosystem of web tools and technologies."

The launch of Netlify Graph follows the company's recent acquisition of OneGraph , a leading innovator in GraphQL. Netlify Graph unlocks the power of GraphQL and helps teams take advantage of a catalog of APIs and services that any developer in the company can find and access. It also eliminates the messy back-end integration work required to set up and manage a GraphQL server.







Netlify Graph is available now in beta and integrations will continue to be added. To learn more, join an online event on February 15 at 10 AM PT .

Additional Resources

Connect with Netlify

About Netlify

Netlify is the platform your developers love for building highly-performant and dynamic web sites, e-commerce stores and applications. By uniting an extensive ecosystem of technologies, services and APIs into one workflow, Netlify unlocks new levels of team productivity, while saving time, money and the planet.

As pioneers of the Jamstack movement, Netlify brings together all modern web frameworks, serverless functions and edge computing into one platform to deliver unmatched user experiences. Millions of developers and businesses build with Netlify, from Fortune 500 companies like Unilever and Verizon to companies changing our digital experiences like Peloton and Twilio. Get started for free at netlify.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-netlify-graph-dramatically-simplifies-api-first-web-development-301482158.html

SOURCE Netlify