[February 15, 2022] New Data Finds 69% of Americans Would Consider Switching Healthcare Providers for More "Appealing" Services - Same Day Appointments Top the List

Some Americans might say they are pleased with their current healthcare provider, but a new Tegria survey conducted by The Harris Poll reveals that nearly 7 in 10 Americans (69%) would consider switching to another provider that offers more appealing services. Top drivers that could inspire people to switch include the availability of same-day appointments for non-routine issues (35%), convenient locations where they already go (30%) and self-scheduling (29%). In fact, more than 4 in 5 Americans (81%) believe the ability to schedule healthcare appointments online would make the scheduling process much easier and more than three quarters (79%) want the ability to use technology when managing their healthcare experience. These and other findings are highlighted in a new report commissioned by Tegria, the healthcare technology consulting and services company founded by Providence. The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll among more than 2,000 U.S. adults regarding their feelings about scheduling and meeting with a new physician for the first time, using related technology and preferences for their overall healthcare experience. "This new data underscores our observation that the first steps in a healthcare journey are critical to patient retention, but the welcome experience often does not meet modern expectations," said Rodina Bizri-Baryak, Tegria's director of patient access and technology. "Providers need to change now or watch as others who do a better job at offering convenience and customer service take over their roles as community caregivers." The poll results suggest that the patient experience is ready for an upgrade that includes 24/7 access and ease of use. More than 3 in 5 Americans (61%) say they would like their healthcare experience to be more like the customer experience of an online convenience service app, such as Amazon Prime, Uber, or Instacart. Additional Key Findings from the Survey: Frustration is Common: 60% of Americans find the process of seeing a new healthcare provider to be frustrating. Kindness is Key: more than half say kindness frm the provider (56%) and office staff (52%) is important when meeting with healthcare providers for the first time. Technology is Making a Difference: Many Americans seem to believe technology could minimize struggles during the patient journey, with 75% stating they have found technology helpful when working with a new healthcare provider such as getting test results, asking medical questions, or paying their medical bills. Virtual Care has a Generation Gap: Nearly 3 in 5 Americans (59%) would be open to having a virtual appointment for their first visit with a new provider. However, adults age 65+ are much less likely to feel this way (37% vs. 65% under age 65).



About Tegria

Tegria provides consulting and technology services to help organizations of all sizes humanize each healthcare experience. Founded by Providence, with teams throughout the United States and internationally, Tegria is comprised of more than 3,500 colleagues who help their customers integrate technology, transform operations, accelerate revenue and optimize care. To learn more, visit tegria.com. About The Harris Poll The Harris Poll is one of the longest running surveys in the U.S. tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963 that is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. We work with clients in three primary areas; building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com. Survey Method This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Tegria from January 4-6, 2022 among 2,019 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, among whom 1,611 have seen a new healthcare provider in the past 5 years. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Tanya Jeffers. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005224/en/

