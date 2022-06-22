[February 15, 2022] New CyberBase Platform by CyberSaint Enables SMBs to Easily Meet DFARS & CMMC Requirements

CyberSaint, the developer of the leading platform delivering cyber risk automation, today announced that its new CyberBase platform for SMBs and start-ups allows customers to take an automated path to DFARS and CMMC compliance. CyberBase uses patented continuous control automation to allow customers to spend less time and resources preparing for audits, while also generating audit-ready reporting for partner, customer, or executive review. For SMBs and start-ups, compliance assessments are often performed manually on spreadsheets, leaving room for human error and subjectivity. Many of these organizations do not have the internal time or resources to dedicate to the assessment process, often resulting in loss of business or hig-cost outsourcing. CyberSaint customers leverage CyberBase's continuous control automation to meet compliance quickly and report on their status easily. Organizations can rely on the CyberBase platform to deliver these efficiencies while reducing cost and minimizing cyber risk proactively.



"As a small business, spending weeks on tedious, spreadsheet-based compliance assessments is not a productive use of time. However, being compliant is necessary because of the impact it has on the bottom line," said Padraic O'Reilly, CyberSaint Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer. "Continuous control automation allows these organizations to meet compliance easily and cost-effectively, resulting in more business for them and more security for all." Want to see this new product in action? Register for the Live Demo or watch after on-demand.

For more information on the state of the Department of Defense supply chain requirements, read CyberSaint's research entitled, "Measuring the Cyber Risk Posture of the Defense Industrial Base". About CyberSaint CyberSaint's mission is to empower today's organizations to build a cybersecurity program that is as clear, actionable, and measurable as any other business function. CyberSaint's solutions empower teams, CISOs, and Boards to measure, mitigate, and communicate risk with agility and alignment. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005499/en/

