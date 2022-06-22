TMCnet News
New Research from Knight Ink and BlastWave Provides Vital Insight to Preventing Account Take Over, VPNs are Dead
PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlastWave, a new challenger in the software-defined perimeter (SDP) arms race designed to protect critical infrastructure assets and applications, today announced a partnership with Knight Ink, a full-service digital brand, content and experience agency for challenger brands in cybersecurity. Through the partnership, Knight Ink and BlastWave have jointly released a whitepaper to present a new approach to secure remote access that eliminates virtual private networks (VPNs) from the now defunct edge and dissolving intranet, to a new software-defined perimeter (SDP) that can prevent Account Take Over (ATO).
According to the recently released whitepaper, "The Valley of Kings: SDP Rising and The Fall of VPNs," when the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shift to work-from-home environments, many organizations relied on VPNs and other remote access solutions as they were the only options they had. Many continue to deploy VPNs even though a recent survey shows, "93 percent of organizations surveyed have deployed some sort of VPN, yet 94 percent know that VPNs are a popular target for cybercriminals." The same report states 67 percent are looking at alternatives to the traditional VPN for remote access requirements.
"We are seeing an exodus away from legacy VPN technology towards SDP solutions. But change is not happening fast enough. How many times must we repeat the same mistakes? Legacy VPNs are dead, much like the pharaohs who once ruled over Egypt who now lie in rest in the Valley of Kings graveyard for which the namesake of our new white paper was based. We must pave the way for the zero-trust enterprise now relying on SDP solutions to protect remote and hybrid workforces," said Alissa Knight, Cybersecurity Influencer and Partner, Knight Ink. "Our partnership with BlastWave made sense because they understand the advanced threats organizations face today. BlastWave has developed an innovative SDP solution with a unified stack combining passwordless multi-factor authentication, secure remote access, and microsegmentation that cloaks critical infrastructure."
Other key findings include:
As part of the collaboration, Knight Ink in partnership with its sister company M&A Knight Studios, will create written and visual experiences for BlastWave in the form of whitepapers, videos, and episodic short films to demonstrate the business imperative of organizations moving to zero-trust network access (ZTNA) powered by BlastWave's SDP solution.
BlastShield™ integrates three innovative products into a single, patented SDP solution that combines infrastructure, cloaking and passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) for identity-based secure remote network access for organizations that have adopted a zero-trust security model. BlastShield enables organizations to hide on-premises and cloud workloads from outsider and insider threats, concealing an organization's infrastructure from cyberattacks through software-defined microsegmentation, without modifications to existing network fabric and hardware. BlastWave solves the problem that traditional VPNs and other complex end-point technologies have been unable to address by applying a zero-trust software-defined perimeter throughout the network architecture, not just at the endpoint, rendering the entire network invisible.
