[February 14, 2022] New York Life's Our Product Advertising Creative Spotlights Caring Relationships Between Company's Agents and Clients

New York Life, America's largest1 mutual life insurer, today debuted Our Product, the latest advertising creative of the company's "Love Takes Action" campaign. "Love Takes Action" reminds Americans that they have the power to act on their love to build better futures and protect loved ones. The first creative of the campaign, Agápe, launched in January 2020 in coordination with pro football's championship game. Our Product highlights the core of what New York Life delivers: agents who maintain caring relationships with clients and deliver guidance throughout their lives. The creative depicts long-standing traditions of New York Life's diverse and industry-leading2 agents meeting with families and being there when they're needed most. "This latest creative emphasizes the strong presence of our agents in their clients' lives throughout all that life brings," said Kari Axberg, co-head of marketing at New York Life. "The 'Love Takes Action' campaign is rooted in New York Life's long-held core values of integrity and humanity, and the company's purpose - to be there when our clients need us. By highlighting our agents' caring role in supporting Americans as they act on their love, we beieve the campaign continues to convey the message of love taking action in a meaningful and memorable way."



Our Product will be seen regularly during Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Pac-12 college basketball games, among other national broadcasts. The campaign features the hashtag #lovetakesaction. Anomaly led the creative and production for the spot, which was directed by Spencer Creigh of Superprime.

Click here to view Our Product. ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies3. Footnotes 1Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/2/2021. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/. 2New York Life leads U.S. membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), the Premier Association of Financial Professionals® recognized globally as the standard of excellence for life insurance sales performance in the insurance and financial services industry. 3Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 9/30/2021: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220214005534/en/

