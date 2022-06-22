[February 14, 2022] New Product Introduction: Tekonsha® Prodigy iDTM Trailer Brake Controller

Horizon Global Corporation today announced the launch of its Tekonsha Prodigy iD Trailer Brake Controller (Product No. 90920). The Tekonsha Prodigy iD Trailer Brake Controller is the most technologically advanced in the Tekonsha line. In addition to sharing the many great features of other Tekonsha products, the Tekonsha Prodigy iD's unique design integrates a color LED display right into your vehicle's dashboard. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220214005146/en/ Tekonsha Prodigy iD Trailer Brake Controller (Photo: Business Wire) What really sets this product apart is that it can easily be linked and fully programmed through the user's smartphone or other mobile device. Once the user downloads the Tekonsha EDGETM app, it is simple for them to control power output, boost, trailer brake type, and much more. The user can also store settings for multiple trailers, multiple load weights, and multiple drivers. The app and unit are easy to link together using Bluetooth wireless technology. The app offers a quick tutorial tha the user can view to learn about their new brake controller and how to use it. The Prodigy iD unit comes packaged with everything needed to install the controller and link to a smart device.



The Tekonsha Prodigy iD electric brake controller powered by EDGE technology puts control in the palm of your hand, so you can focus on the road ahead. With Tekonsha, Life's a Journey. Stop Often. For more information, please visit www.tekonsha.com.

View on our YouTube Channel: Tekonsha® Prodigy® iD Trailer Brake Controller | 90920 | Product Overview - YouTube About Horizon Global Headquartered in Plymouth, MI, Horizon Global is the #1 designer, manufacturer, and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products in North America and Europe. The Company serves OEMs, retailers, dealer networks, and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive, leisure, and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company's commitment to market leadership, innovation, and operational excellence. The Company's mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver premium products for our customers, engage with our employees, and realize value creation for our shareholders. Horizon Global is home to some of the world's most recognized brands in the towing and trailering industry, including: Draw-Tie®, REESE®, Westfalia®, BULLDOG®, Fulton®, and Tekonsha. NYSE: HZN For more information, please visit www.horizonglobal.com.

