[February 11, 2022] New Data Presented at ISC 2022 Further Validates Impact of the Viz Platform for Intelligent Care Coordination in the Real World

Data from several new studies presented this week at the American Heart Association International Stroke Conference (ISC) further validates the best-in-class sensitivity and specificity of Viz.ai's intelligent care coordination platform for stroke in real world settings across multiple commercial modules. Three posters and one abstract presented at the meeting from three institutions conclude there is a positive impact to workflow and patient care from the use of multiple Viz Platform modules, including Viz LVO (for large vessel occlusion) and Viz ICH (for intracranial hemorrhage). Real-world data from University of California at San Diego (UCSD), in a poster titled "VISIION: Viz.ai Implementation of Stroke Augmented Intelligence and Communications Platform To Improve Indicators and Outcomes for a Comprehensive Stroke Center and Network," by Figurelle at al., demonstrated reductions in (door to groin) DTG time of 41 minutes for direct arriving LVO patients in a robust comprehensive stroke center (CSC). Data from Ohio State University, Wexner, in a poster titled "Real World Experience With Viz.ai Automated Hemorrhage Detection At A Comprehensive Stroke Center," by Arminian et al., demonstrated the accuracy of Viz ICH in alerting 82 of 83 ICH cases detected by radiologists. Furthermore, a recent publication from The Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, titled "AI software detection of lare vessel occlusion stroke on CT angiography: a real-world prospective diagnostic test accuracy study," by Matsoukas et al., presented data from a study of 1,822 CTA scans demonstrating detection rates of 100% and 93% for ICA terminus (ICA-T) and M1 occlusions, respectively. The authors concluded, "In this work, the diagnostic accuracy of Viz LVO was tested in real life and real time across one of the to-date largest prospective consecutive cohorts, in a multiple-tiered healthcare system. Viz LVO is a promising AI-driven software that can reliably detect ICA-T and M1 LVOs with impressive NPV, sensitivity, and overall accuracy. It is a useful adjunct in triaging patients with a LVO stroke at varying levels of stroke centers."



An additional abstract from the same center studied 682 patients analyzed with Viz ICH and found an overall accuracy of 99%. "Viz ICH has the potential to be an adjunct tool to streamline ICH triage, reduce treatment delays, and improve outcomes of patients presenting with ICH," concluded the authors. "This new real world data further demonstrates the unparalleled accuracy of the Viz platform, which results in time savings and improved stroke patient outcomes," said Jayme Strauss, chief clinical officer of Viz.ai.

About Viz.ai, Inc.

Viz.ai is the leader in AI-driven intelligent care coordination. Viz.ai's mission is to fundamentally improve how healthcare is delivered in the world, through intelligent software that promises to reduce time to treatment, improve access to care, and increase the speed of diffusion of medical innovation. Viz.ai's flagship product, Viz LVO, leverages advanced deep learning to communicate time-sensitive information about stroke patients straight to a specialist who can intervene and treat. In February 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a De Novo clearance for Viz LVO, the first-ever computer-aided triage and notification software. Viz.ai announced its second FDA clearance for Viz CTP through the 510(k) pathway, offering healthcare providers an important tool for automated cerebral perfusion image analysis. A third FDA clearance was granted in 2020 for Viz ICH, which uses AI to automatically detect suspected intracranial hemorrhage on CT imaging. Also in 2021, the FDA cleared the Viz PE and Viz Aortic modules, making the Viz Platform multi-disciplinary. Viz.ai is located in San Francisco and Tel Aviv and backed by leading Silicon Valley investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, Greenoaks, CRV, Threshold Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Susa Ventures, Scale Venture Partners and Insight Partners. The company was named to the Forbes 2021 Next Billion-Dollar Startups list of the 25 fastest-growing venture-backed startups in 2021 and has been included in the Forbes AI 50 list for three consecutive years. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220211005135/en/

