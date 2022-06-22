[February 10, 2022]

New EV Chargers Coming to Ontario Hospitals

OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EV) in Ontario and across the country.

Today, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $165,000 investment in Halton Healthcare to install a total of 36 EV chargers at hospitals in Oakville, Milton and Georgetown, Ontario. PS van Koeverden was joined by Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety.

This investment, which will make EV charging more accessible, will be funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP).

Halton Healthcare is also contributing $168,500 toward this project, bringing the total program cost to $333,500. The project is in line with the organization's Energy Conservation and Demand Management Plan, which encourages emission reductions by hospital staff and visitors. All EV chargers have been installed.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals that build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"Today's funding announcement represents another step forward in ensuring that driving an electric vehicle is a feasible, convenient and realistic ambition for everyone in Milton. We all have a role to play in fighting climate change and improving our air quality, and my neighbours in Milton have decisions to make about what car to purchase next. Our government is investing in options to charge these vehicles where e work, shop and almost anywhere we park as well as providing federal subsidies for the purchase of EVs — making it easier for all of us to fight climate change and be a part of a greener, cleaner future for all Canadians."







Adam van Koeverden

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport

"Electric vehicles are an important part of meeting Canada's ambitious climate change goals. I have long been a proponent of protecting our environment, whether it is advocating for more green spaces, improved cycling infrastructure or delivering unprecedented federal funding for Oakville Transit to modernize its transit fleet by replacing existing diesel buses with fully battery-electric buses. Reducing carbon emissions by ensuring drivers have easy access to public chargers in their communities makes it easier for everyone to work together to achieve our net-zero emissions goal."

Pam Damoff

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety

"This investment in modern, Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations at all three of our hospitals demonstrates our commitment to making sustainability an essential part of our future. We thank the federal government for its support of infrastructure projects that advance climate sustainability in our communities."

Denise Hardenne

President and CEO, Halton Healthcare

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,200 new chargers coast to coast and where Canadians live work and play.

To date, over 125,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

