New Data Reveals In-Demand Talent Seeking Professional Control Amid Tight Labor Market, Great Resignation
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Business Talent Group (BTG)—the leading talent platform for independent management consultants, subject matter experts, project managers, and interim executives, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII)—reveals the results of the most comprehensive study of workers at the top end of the on-demand talent economy.
BTG's 2022 Talent Lens—based on a survey of more than 1,900 high-end independent talent—provides deep insights about the mindset of highly skilled independent professionals as companies increasingly rely on them for fast, flexible expertise and capacity to fuel growth and capture fast-moving opportunities. Amid widespread labor shortages and the Great Resignation, the independent talent segment is growing quickly—increasing 34 percent year over year in the U.S.—a trend that's expected to continue, with 56% of non-freelancing professionals saying they're likely to freelance in the future.
"Top talent—including talent that you can't find anywhere else—are flocking to the independent market for professional control: They want to choose whom they work with and what they work on," said BTG Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jody Greenstone Miller. "As business leaders feel the pinch of the tightening labor supply, they increasingly see the benefits of harnessing innovative talent solutions and tapping into the growing independent talent economy for proven skills and capabilities that are invaluable to companies of all sizes."
Among other findings, BTG's report highlights the primry reasons that top talent choose to go independent and the factors that most greatly influence their client and project selections.
Key insights from the 2022 Talent Lens include:
To see the complete findings of BTG's research—including the most common project types and clients served, what it takes to lure top independents into traditional permanent roles, and the key benefits companies realize by using independent talent—access the full 2022 Talent Lens report at https://businesstalentgroup.com/talent-lens.
About BTG
Business Talent Group (BTG) is the leading talent platform that connects independent management consultants, subject matter experts, project managers, and interim executives with the world's best companies. BTG provides just the right on-demand talent needed: remote or on-site, part-time or full-time, individuals or teams, all around the world. That's why more than 50% of the F100 and hundreds of other leading companies trust BTG to curate, vet, and compliantly deliver talent who fuel growth, innovation, and performance improvement. BTG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII).
