[February 09, 2022] New Relic to Host Free Fireside Chat on Healing Racial Trauma with Author Minda Harts

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, today announced that it will host a free virtual event for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and their allies in the technology industry. Led by author of Right Within, Minda Harts, and facilitated by New Relic's Chief People and Diversity Officer Tracy Williams, the event will discuss how to deal with microaggressions, heal from racial trauma, and find relief from invisible workplace burdens. This FutureTalks series is focused on building and healing the foundation for the future of you, your career, and your influence working in technology.







EVENT: New Relic FutureTalks: Future of You, Right Within DATE: Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM PST LOCATION: New Relic Webinar Registration OVERVIEW: Tracy Williams, New Relic's Chief People and Diversity Officer will facilitate a virtual fireside chat with Minda Harts exploring her journey to writing her new book, Right Within, an essential self-help book for women of color to heal-and thrive-in the workplace. In this intimate discussion with Minda and Tracy we'll be exploring courageous conversations, bold teachings when healing from racial traumas, and what tech companies can do to integrate practices for all getting Right Within for their future. SPEAKERS: Minda Harts, Author of Right Within Tracy Williams, Chief People and Diversity Officer, New Relic

"In workplaces nationwide, women of color need frank talk and honest advice on how to deal with microaggressions, heal from racialized trauma, and find relief from invisible workplace burdens. Through action points, exercises, and clear-eyed coaching, Minda Harts encourages women to summon hidden reserves of strength and courage," according to Porchlight Book Company. "She includes advice from therapists and faith leaders of color on a full range of ways to heal. Right Within will help women of color strengthen their resolve across corporate America, ensuring that we can all, finally, rise together." New Relic's FutureTalks are a free event series focused on creating more equitable access to technology. Register by visiting this link. To learn more about New Relic, please visit our website. About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying and running great software. New Relic One delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs and traces-paired with the most powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers get past the 'what' to uncover the 'why.' Delivered through the industry's only consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, decrease change failure rates, accelerate release frequency and reduce mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including AB InBev, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, Gojek, REI, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS) and Zalora improve uptime and reliability, drive operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. Uncover the 'why' with New Relic at www.newrelic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005946/en/

