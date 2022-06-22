TMCnet News
|
New web tool digs into development decisions and flooding
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new website and interactive mapping tool released today by the Southern Environmental Law Center will allow citizens, activists and policymakers to look at how both current and proposed infrastructure will fare in a wetter future as sea-level rise and climate change reshape the Southeast coast.
SELC's new interactive tool reveals how the area's infrastructure will fare in a wetter future
The Changing Coast web site conveniently concentrates an array of climate data into a single interface. The project's goal is to show citizens and decision-makers how the coast is changing, and how proposed infrastructure projects like highways, neighborhoods, and government or industrial facilities will fare as the water keeps rising and floods get worse.
For example, the site's users will be able to see how:
The Changing Coast designers incorporated about a dozen databases to show a comprehensive picture of how future flooding will affect coastal Virginia, North and South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.
If you would like to schedule a Zoom session with a SELC geospatial or science analyst to discuss how this tool could assist your reporting on flooding and climate change, please reach out to Mike Mather through the contact information in the header.
The Southern Environmental Law Center is one of the nation's most powerful defenders of the environment, rooted in the South. With a long track record, SELC takes on the toughest environmental challenges in court, in government, and in our communities to protect our region's air, water, climate, wildlife, lands, and people. Nonprofit and nonpartisan, the organization has a staff of 170, including 90 attorneys, and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Va., with offices in Asheville, Atlanta, Birmingham, Chapel Hill, Charleston, Nashville, Richmond, and Washington, D.C.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-web-tool-digs-into-development-decisions-and-flooding-301478017.html
SOURCE Southern Environmental Law Center
10/27/2011
11/10/2010
Grand Opening Networking Reception in Expo Hall
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 5:00pm
NFC 2022: Trends to Watch
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 2:00-2:25pm
Lunch Vouchers Provided to Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 12:00pm