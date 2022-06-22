TMCnet News
|
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market and Investment Opportunities Report 2022 Featuring OpenPay, Afterpay, humm, Laybuy, Zippay, Payright, Genoapay, & Art Money - Forecast to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the Q4 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 66.5% on annual basis to reach US$ 1229.4 million in 2022.
BNPL payment industry in New Zealand has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.
Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in New Zealand remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 36.2% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 738.6 million in 2021 to reach US$ 7858.7 million by 2028.
Reasons to buy
New Zealand BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Other: Market Size and Forecast
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhm6os
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005966/en/
10/27/2011
11/10/2010
Grand Opening Networking Reception in Expo Hall
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 5:00pm
NFC 2022: Trends to Watch
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 2:00-2:25pm
Lunch Vouchers Provided to Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 12:00pm