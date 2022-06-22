[February 08, 2022] New Security Features in DataStax Astra DB Help Protect Sensitive PII Data and Enable Adherence to High Data Security Standards

DataStax, the real-time data company, today announced that Astra DB, the company's flagship serverless cloud database built on Apache Cassandra®, now offers new levels of data access and security with new single sign-on (SSO) via SAML integration and data-at-rest security with self-managed encryption keys or bring your own keys (BYOK) encryption managed via a 3rd party KMS. As threat vectors continue to increase in sophistication, the cost of a single data breach rose to $4M in 2021, a 10% increase from 2020 - and with more than 80% involving customers' Personal Identifiable Information (PII) data.1 With the latest set of security enhancements, Astra DB enables enterprises to more proactively prevent unauthorized access to sensitive PII data and mitigate exposure in the event of a breach. "For a company like Barracuda Networks, where we serve a global customer base with cloud-based threat detection solutions, the security of our data and who has access to it is paramount. DataStax has been a long-term partner of Barracuda and we are excited to see them leading in enterprise-grade access control and data security," said Fleming Shi, chief technology officer of Barracuda Networks. "As the only open stack for real-time data applications, our message to the market is that open source technologies are built for today's modern, business-critical applications. The new security capabilities in Astra DB give our customers more control over data access and security," said Ed Anuff, chief product officer at DataStax. New Security and Access Features in Astra DB New single sign-on (SSO) experience powered by Okta provides SSO compatibility with any SAML enabled identity provider

Astra SSO enables centrally managed access policies for password expiration and rotation, retry attempts, privileges, and more through authorization and adaptive access capabilities that are integrated directly with an ID provider

Federated Astra DB account management ensures account access is governed by Identity Access Management (IAM) systems

Enhanced self-servce capabilities including dynamic Astra account registration, provisioning, and password management



Blog: Private Endpoint Security is Here: Another Step Forward for Astra DB Security About Astra DB Astra DB is built on the infinitely scalable Apache Cassandra™, the world's first open-source, multi-cloud database used by Apple, Visa, Instagram, Netflix, Walmart, and thousands of other companies that need to deliver massive, high-velocity, datastreams to users globally, in real-time. Built on a modern, Kubernetes-based architecture, Astra DB provides an unprecedented combination of pay-as-you-go data, simplified operations, and the freedom of multi-cloud and open-source. Astra DB is designed to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of deploying high scale global databases with always-on business continuity and built-in disaster recovery. About DataStax DataStax is the real-time data company. With DataStax, any enterprise can mobilize real-time data and quickly build the smart, high-scale applications required to become a true data-driven business. The DataStax Astra cloud service uniquely delivers the power of Apache Cassandra™-the world's most scalable database-with the advanced Apache Pulsar™ streaming technology in a unified stack, available on any cloud. Hundreds of the world's leading enterprises, including Verizon, Audi, FedEx, ESL Gaming, and many more rely on DataStax to unleash the power of real-time data to create the in-the-moment digital experiences that can win new markets and change industries. Learn more at DataStax.com. © 2022 DataStax, All Rights Reserved. DataStax is a registered trademark of DataStax, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Apache, Apache Cassandra, Cassandra, Apache Pulsar, Pulsar and Apache Kafka are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation or its subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries. 1The Cost of Data Breach Report, IBM, 2021 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005528/en/

