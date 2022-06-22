[February 08, 2022] New Allego® Data Shows 76% of Companies Say That Poor Adoption of Sales Tools is a Top Reason Sales Teams Miss Their Quotas

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced new research on the current state of sales enablement tools. The report, " The Sales Enablement Technology Report ," uncovers the challenges faced by organizations that use multiple point solutions to support sales efforts, the benefits of a unified solution and recommendations for sales leaders. "Organizations need tools to onboard, train, coach and manage customer-facing content for their hybrid sales teams now more than ever. But sales reps cannot afford to waste time learning new solutions and jumping between multiple tools," said Yuchun Lee , Allego CEO and co-founder. "Using an all-in-one sales enablement solution that consolidates sales learning, content management and collaboration tools can cut costs, improve user adoption and reduce reps' frustration using many apps and juggling multiple logins, ultimately, resulting in reps who produce better sales results." Allego surveyed 330 B2B sales leaders to gauge their perspectives on how multiple sales enablement tools impacted their organization. The results revealed that using numerous tools resulted in increased costs, frequent training, security concerns and rep confusion. Additionally, sales leaders and reps were frustrated with the number of learning tools, leading tolow adoption rates and missed sales quotas.



Key findings from the report include: The Use of Multiple Sales Enablement Tools Has a Negative Impact on Sales Organizations

Respondents reported that the use of multiple tools results in low adoption rates, high levels of waste, loss of sales and security concerns. On average, companies say they have wasted $313,000 on sales tools that weren't fully adopted by reps over the past 2 years

on sales tools that weren't fully adopted by reps over the past 2 years 76% of companies say that poor adoption of sales tools is a top reason teams miss their sales quotas

74% of sales leaders say using many different sales enablement tools increases security concerns and data loss risk Companies Want a Single Solution to Cut Costs and Ease Integration Respondents reported that using multiple tools resulted in rep confusion and difficulties keeping track of login credentials. 86% of reps get confused about which tool to use for which task

Nearly 80% of sales reps waste time keeping track of different login credentials for different tools

82% of sales leaders say that trying to get reps to use the provided sales tools feels like a second job Sales Teams That Deploy an All-in-One Sales Enablement Tool Reap Multiple Benefits Respondents reported that the main benefits of standardizing on an all-in-one sales enablement tool are improved training, coaching and content initiatives. 48% reported that reps are trained faster

46% reported that reps know which tool to use

46% reported that reps spend less time looking for content

42% reported that reps can better match the content to the lead

39% reported that managers can coach more people at scale Survey Methodology Allego surveyed 330 B2B sales leaders about their use of multiple sales enablement tools. The margin of error for this study is +/-5.3% at the 95% confidence level. Respondents were screened and sampled in partnership with Lucid, a global survey panel provider. To view the full research report or learn more about sales enablement for your organization, visit Allego.com . About Allego

Allego provides a complete sales enablement platform with patented technology that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a virtual world. In place of traditional training and content enablement tactics – which are rapidly outdated and often ineffective – Allego empowers reps with the activated content they need to close deals faster, and the personalized coaching and learning they require for continuous improvement. And it all happens in the flow of their daily work. Whether it's providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, more than 650,000 professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. To learn more about Allego and sales enablement in the flow of work, please visit Allego.com .

617.645.0314

[email protected]

BLASTmedia for Allego

Nikita Robinson

317.806.1900 ext. 174

[email protected] "Allego" is a registered trademark of Allego, Inc. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-allego-data-shows-76-of-companies-say-that-poor-adoption-of-sales-tools-is-a-top-reason-sales-teams-miss-their-quotas-301477456.html SOURCE Allego

