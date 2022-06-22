TMCnet News
New Allego® Data Shows 76% of Companies Say That Poor Adoption of Sales Tools is a Top Reason Sales Teams Miss Their Quotas
WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego, the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced new research on the current state of sales enablement tools. The report, "The Sales Enablement Technology Report," uncovers the challenges faced by organizations that use multiple point solutions to support sales efforts, the benefits of a unified solution and recommendations for sales leaders.
"Organizations need tools to onboard, train, coach and manage customer-facing content for their hybrid sales teams now more than ever. But sales reps cannot afford to waste time learning new solutions and jumping between multiple tools," said Yuchun Lee, Allego CEO and co-founder. "Using an all-in-one sales enablement solution that consolidates sales learning, content management and collaboration tools can cut costs, improve user adoption and reduce reps' frustration using many apps and juggling multiple logins, ultimately, resulting in reps who produce better sales results."
Allego surveyed 330 B2B sales leaders to gauge their perspectives on how multiple sales enablement tools impacted their organization. The results revealed that using numerous tools resulted in increased costs, frequent training, security concerns and rep confusion. Additionally, sales leaders and reps were frustrated with the number of learning tools, leading tolow adoption rates and missed sales quotas.
Key findings from the report include:
The Use of Multiple Sales Enablement Tools Has a Negative Impact on Sales Organizations
Respondents reported that the use of multiple tools results in low adoption rates, high levels of waste, loss of sales and security concerns.
Companies Want a Single Solution to Cut Costs and Ease Integration
Respondents reported that using multiple tools resulted in rep confusion and difficulties keeping track of login credentials.
Sales Teams That Deploy an All-in-One Sales Enablement Tool Reap Multiple Benefits
Respondents reported that the main benefits of standardizing on an all-in-one sales enablement tool are improved training, coaching and content initiatives.
Survey Methodology
Allego surveyed 330 B2B sales leaders about their use of multiple sales enablement tools. The margin of error for this study is +/-5.3% at the 95% confidence level. Respondents were screened and sampled in partnership with Lucid, a global survey panel provider.
To view the full research report or learn more about sales enablement for your organization, visit Allego.com.
