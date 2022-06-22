[February 08, 2022] New Jabra Hearing Enhancement Earbuds Launching Now

LOWELL, Mass, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GN, the global leader in intelligent audio solutions, announces availability of the first-of-its-kind innovative Jabra Enhance™ Plus earbuds engineered for hearing enhancement in the US on February 25, 2022. Jabra Enhance Plus combines the convenience and design of true wireless earbuds with advanced hearing technology to address the needs of millions of Americans with mild-to-moderate hearing loss, helping them take the first steps on their hearing health journey. Jabra Enhance Plus comes in a miniaturized earbud design, 40 percent smaller than leading small true wireless earbuds in the market2. The earbuds are designed with cutting-edge personalization technology, enabling individualized situational hearing enhancement during real-life conversations, and includes high-quality calls and music. They will provide hearing help for users in a comfortable design that will be the smallest of its kind in the market. The stylish design combines organic and modern lines, creating a desirable look both in and out of the ear. And with leading battery life of 10 hours on a single charge, it is a reliable partner for challenging hearing situations. The product is water and dust resistant. The simple setup through the Jabra Enhance app allows for a great experience from the start. Jabra Enhance Plus has been developed according to the highest standards of quality and has been 510(k)-cleared with the FDA under the self-fit hearing aid regulation. The new earbuds3 will be available beginning February 25 in select Hearing Care clinics across the US with a recommended retail price of $7991. Anticipating the OTC regulation

Today, more than 50 million American adults live with some level of untreated hearing loss. This makes hearing loss one of the most prevalent and largest untreated health conditions in the US. In October 2021, the FDA released a draft regulation to introduce a new Over-The-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aid category. This will allow greater access and more affordable hearing treatment options. "GN welcomes the intention of increasing awareness and treatment of hearing loss to improving people's quality of life through the power of sound. With Jabra Enhance Plus, more people will have a solution that has been specifically tailored to their needs and lifstyle," says Gitte Aabo, CEO of GN Hearing.



"When the new OTC regulation comes into effect, we look forward to be there to help people with solutions that provide better situational hearing as well as music and calls in modern and stylish designs," says René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra. It is an ambition to launch Jabra Enhance Plus in further markets internationally, as local regulations develop. Any new markets will be communicated when relevant.

Learn more about the new Jabra Enhance Plus at www.jabra.com/enhance-plus. Available in select Hearing Care Clinics across the US beginning February 25. Notes: Professional services (incl. hearing tests) to assess candidacy required by respective state law. Fees for such services vary by location and Hearing Care Professional. These are additional to the recommended MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) 40% smaller compared to Jabra Elite 7 Pro, amongst the smallest true wireless earbuds Only compatible with iPhone devices NOTES TO EDITORS About Jabra Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, which includes world-leading expertise in both audio and hearing solutions, we've committed over 150 years to making life sound better, opening a world of sound without limits. Our cutting-edge innovations in hearing care are engineered for you – whoever you are, whatever you do – and founded in the belief that great sound should be as individual as your personality. Jabra is part of the GN Group – pioneering great sound from world-leading hearing aids and office headsets, to cutting-edge sports headphones. www.jabra.com About GN Group The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions. 150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, operates in 100+ countries, employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).Visit our homepage GN.com, get to know our innovation and leadership, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook. © 2021 GN Group A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice). View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jabra-hearing-enhancement-earbuds-launching-now-301477131.html SOURCE Jabra

