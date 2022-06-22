[February 08, 2022] New York City Improves Access for Customers with Self-Service Payment Technology at Business Centers

The New York City Department of Finance today announced the availability of self-service payment options for customers paying in person at its business centers in the Bronx and Queens. The Department has deployed self-service kiosks from CityBase, a leading provider of government and utility payment technology, to create a better payment experience for its customers, and to reduce foot traffic and wait times in business centers. The kiosks also reduce person-to-person contact during the pandemic. Customers have the option to conveniently pay parking tickets with cash, check, or card, without any additional service fees. Each transaction takes under one minute on average, with instructions in both English and Spanish. Two kiosks are now live in the Bronx Business Center, 3030 Third Avenue, 2nd Floor, Bronx, NY 10455; and two additional kiosks are live in Queens Business Center, 144-06 94th Avenue, Jamaica, NY 11435. "We are introducing these payment kiosks to promote convenience and access for all New Yorkers, especially those who need to pay in cash and have limited alternatives," said Preston Niblack, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Finance. "Our plan is to expand our kiosk coverage citywide in 2022. We chose CityBase for this initiative for their experience as a leading provider of government payment kiosks." "The City of New York is taking this step to improve the payment experience for all New Yorkers, and in particular they are increasing access for customers who may not have easy and affordable alternatives to pay. It sends a strong message to cities across the country that access matters," said Mike Duffy, CEO and founder of CityBase. "New York's kiosk initiative will provide a more convenient experience for some of their most financially vulnerable customers by empowering them to pay their bills on their terms, with no predatory third-party service fees, and without needing to wait in line in order to stay in good standing wth their local government."



About the New York City Department of Finance

The mission of the New York City Department of Finance (DOF) is to administer the tax and revenue laws of the City of New York fairly, efficiently, and transparently to instill public confidence and encourage compliance while providing exceptional customer service. DOF is responsible for the collection of more than $45 billion annually in revenue for the City and the valuation of over one million properties worth a total of $1.4 trillion. DOF records property-related documents, administers property tax exemption and abatement programs, assists New Yorkers with tax payment issues through the Office of the Taxpayer Advocate, adjudicates parking tickets, administers the City's bank accounts, manages its cash flows, and administers its business and excise taxes. About CityBase

CityBase makes government and utility technology that modernizes and unifies the way people find, apply, and pay for services. More than 100 government agencies, utilities, cities, and counties use CityBase technology to provide hassle-free payments and digital services to their customers and staff. CityBase integrates payment functionality, business processes, and communications onto a central, cloud-based platform that consumers can access through the web, mobile, kiosk, and point of sale. Learn more at thecitybase.com. CityBase is a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) ("GTY") brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non- financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the company's expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other public health crises, on our operations, our customers and the economy; (2) the risk that the ongoing integration of the businesses acquired in our business combination disrupts current plans and operations; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (4) our failure to generate sufficient cash flow from our business to make payments on our debt; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the company may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors; and (7) other risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005113/en/

