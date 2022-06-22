[February 08, 2022] New Technology Improves Speed and Quality of Mimeo's Perfect-Bound Documents

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, announces a new investment in the BQ-500 Perfect Binder to improve the production speed and quality of perfect-bound documents. A pioneer in on-demand print technology since 1998, Mimeo is always on the lookout for new ways to improve digital print processes. The new BQ-500 automates adjustments for perfect binding that previously required manual set-up. Now, Mimeo's fleet of perfect-bound technology intelligently reads each document and makes up to 43 automatic adjustments. Each machine can produce 800 books per hour, as compared to 200 per hour on the old technology. Perfect-bound print documents are a staple for many businesses and non-profit organizations. In this binding style, pages are glued together and covered with a spine, similar to a traditional paperback book. Mimeo's customers rely on perfect binding for educational materials, product catalogs, long-form brochurs, and more.



"This new investment is a game-changer for our customers who publish perfect-bound documents," said Mike Barker, general manager of Mimeo US. "Our customers trust Mimeo as their preferred print partner because we prioritize speed and quality to deliver professional business documents on short deadlines. Investing in the BQ-500 will allow our customers to expand their print offerings with the same high-quality and fast turnaround." To learn more about Mimeo's print technology, reach out to Cecilia Panozzo ([email protected])

About Mimeo

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8 am the next morning. For more information, visit mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you save time today. Media Contact:

Cecilia Panozzo

1.800.466.4636

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-technology-improves-speed-and-quality-of-mimeos-perfect-bound-documents-301476695.html SOURCE Mimeo

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]