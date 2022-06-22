TMCnet News
|
New Epson Expression Photo Printer Brings Professional-Quality Printing To Busy Families
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are spending more time at home working and accomplishing hands-on creative projects, driving the demand for reliable home office and crafting tools. As families continue to juggle busy schedules, the need for a versatile home printer that can help everyone tackle creative projects, activities, and more has become a necessity. Providing an easy-to-use solution, Epson today announced a new photo printer designed for parents, kids, crafters, and photo enthusiasts to easily bring printing dreams to life. The new Expression® Photo XP-8700 Wireless All-in-One Printer delivers professional-quality photos and graphics all from the convenience and comfort of the home.
"While families maneuver to doing more from home, making it the hub of all projects, the demand for tools that can do more and meet all family members' needs has become more important than ever," said Haol Yao, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "With this new addition to the lineup, families, photo enthusiasts and DIY creatives have access to Epson's renowned photo printing technology at their fingertips – all at an affordable price."
The Expression Photo XP-8700 is compatible with the Epson Smart Panel® App,1 which transforms mobile devices into high-performance photo command centers. Featuring six-color Claria® Photo HD inks paired with Epson's precise MicroPiezo® technology, the XP-8700 delivers vibrant borderless prints up to 8.5" x 11" with astounding detail and accuracy. Designed with ease of use in mind, it includes a large 4.3" color touchscreen and intuitive controls for convenient navigation and supports a wide range of media for versatile printing.
With red-eye removal and photo adjustment tools, the Expression Photo XP-8700 ensures seamless looking photos every time. Print a variety of creative projects and everyday documents, including to-do and shopping lists from virtually anywhere in the home with hands-free, voice activated printing.2
More About the Expression Photo XP-8700
The Epson Expression Photo XP-8700 ($249.99) is now available through major retail stores nationwide and at Epson's retail site, www.epsonstore.com. For more information, please visit www.epson.com.
About Epson
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion. global.epson.com/
Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).
*This product uses only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.
1 Requires Epson Smart Panel App download. Data usage fees may apply.
EPSON, Claria, Epson Smart Panel, Expression and MicroPiezo are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future and Epson Connect are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Wi-Fi Direct® is a registered trademark and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-epson-expression-photo-printer-brings-professional-quality-printing-to-busy-families-301476160.html
SOURCE Epson America, Inc.
09/22/2011
12/11/2008
02/05/2011
Session Details TBA
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 2:30-2:55pm
Face the Music: The New Age of Bluetooth
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 1:00-1:25pm
Session Details TBA
Date: 6/21/22
Time: 4:00-4:55pm