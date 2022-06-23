TMCnet News
New Study Calls for Action to Protect Canada's Supply of Prescription Medicines
Steps Needed to Enhance Domestic Production and International Supply Chain
TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - A new study released today calls on governments in Canada to take measures to help ensure Canadians' access to prescription medicines by strengthening Canada's domestic generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and the international supply chain.
"Generic prescription medicines are dispensed to fill nearly three quarters of all prescriptions in Canada," said Jim Keon, President of the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA). "The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that the security of Canadians' supply of needed medicines can no longer be taken for granted by governments and policy makers. We need action to ensure that we put our industry and the nation's drug supply on a more stable footing."
The study, by consulting firm EY Canada commissioned by CGPA, reports that global supply chains have become increasingly complex, introducing risks, disruptions and shortages of prescription medicines. These risks, such as export restrictions, interruptions to international transportation, and reliance on foreign partners, highlight the importance of measures to support the manfacture of prescription drugs in Canada and secure channels of import for medicines and inputs needed to produce them.
The generics market in Canada faces downward pressure on pricing with increasing costs of labour, land, transportation and a complex regulatory regime. Combined, these elements are increasing the fragility of the domestic industry.
According to data in the EY Canada report, between 2019 and 2021, CGPA member companies produced – by manufacturing or importing – 6,225 generic pharmaceutical products for Canada, excluding active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Approximately 44 percent, or 2,743, of these products were manufactured domestically and 56 percent, or 3,482, were imported finished products. Since 2019, however, there has been a consistent decline in the total number of locally manufactured medicines from 1,061 in 2019 to 700 in 2021. In addition, almost all APIs used to manufacture generic medicines in Canada are imported from 45 countries around the world, with more than 60 percent of APIs coming from India and China.
"With increasing cost pressures on generic medicines, manufacturers have been forced to optimize their product portfolios, which is affecting the diversity of the medicines that can be produced and provided to Canadians," Keon said. "To promote and sustain manufacturing in Canada, the generic pharmaceutical industry needs the right supports and incentives, as well as reduced barriers to market entry."
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian generic pharmaceutical companies have overcome significant challenges to successfully avoid catastrophic prescription drug shortages. Governments and stakeholders must now take steps to strengthen the domestic industry and optimize how generic prescription medicines are supplied to Canadians.
Key recommendations in the EY Canada report include:
