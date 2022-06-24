TMCnet News
New EV Chargers Coming to Alberta
LETHBRIDGE, AB, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is critical to achieving Canada's climate targets and keeping our air clean. That's why the Government of Canada is making sure people can be confident in purchasing, charging and driving emissions-free electric cars in Alberta and across the country.
The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $2-million investment in the SouthGrow Regional Initiative to support the deployment and installation of up to 110 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across Alberta. This investment, which will make EV charging more accessible to all, will be funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP).
The SouthGrow Regional Initiative will select recipients through a transparent process, based on demand. All EV chargers will be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on streets, at workplaces or in facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets by December 2023.
Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and charging more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, and providing rebates of up to $5,000 to help more Canadians buy EVs.
These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of Canada's ambitious climate change goals that build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.
Quotes
"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Investing in more EV chargers like the ones announced today in Alberta, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."
The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson
"As the energy industry evolves, this investment will empower Alberta residents and businesses to lead the transition to electric vehicles and help our community take a giant step toward a sustainable and prosperous future for everyone."
The Honourable Randy Boissonnault
"SouthGrow is very pleased to deliver this program on behalf of Natural Resources Canada. The electric vehicle transition is well underway, and SouthGrow has been working hard to ensure that our region is prepared to embrace and accommodate industry changes and to provide new economic opportunities for the people of Southern Alberta. This program represents a significant step in furthering our regional goals to position Southern Alberta for economic growth and prosperity throughout the 21st century."
Mayor Jim Willett
