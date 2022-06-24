[February 02, 2022] New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $31.3 Billion Global Market for Customer Engagement Solutions by 2026

Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market to Reach US$31.3 Billion by the Year 2026

Customer engagement refers to the process that can be utilized by brands for maximizing their interaction with customers through various channels for building and strengthening customer relationships. Customer engagement can be accomplished through various different methods, marketing campaigns, creation and posting of new content on websites, and outreach thrugh social media platforms, mobile devices, and wearables. Customer engagement is emerging as one of the most effective methods of customer retention and becoming a key focus area for small as well as large organizations across the globe. Against the backdrop of widespread digitalization of marketing, the ability of companies to interact with potential and existing customers through various digital channels to build relationships is growing in importance, so much so, it has become crucial for competitive success in the marketplace. Fully engaged customers demonstrate loyalty and buy more even during tough economic conditions. Few of the popular digital channels of engagement include email, text messaging, social media, live chats, webinars, podcasts, augmented reality (AR) and Virtual reality (VR), IoT, mobile apps, chatbots and voice assistants, among others. AI chatbots and voice assistants give immediate response to customers' service or product inquiry, thus providing a gratifying engagement experience. Big data technologies help in making engagements more personal and tailored to individual preferences.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Customer Engagement Solutions estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.2% CAGR to reach US$22.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.3% share of the global Customer Engagement Solutions market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4 Billion by 2026

The Customer Engagement Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.3% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 11.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. More

