New Crypto Software Company Licenses StrikeForce's Mobile & Authentication Technologies to Protect Wallet Transactions
EDISON, N.J., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR), a cyber security company that provides next-gen cyber, privacy & data protection solutions for consumers, corporations, & government agencies, announced today a new partnership with a Cryptocurrency company, whereby StrikeForce will provide its mobile & authentication technologies in-return for 50% of net proceeds on all payment transaction fees.
“I am really excited about this announcement,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce, “the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market is exploding and this literally positions StrikeForce front and center in the world of cryptocurrency transactions. StrikeForce’s partnership is the first step of many, capturing the demand and necessity, of cybersecurity in the crypto-sphere.”
“The backstory behind this new software company and their coin is incredible, I can’t wait until they launch in about a month,” says Kay. “What I can tell you is that their cryptocurrency is designed for investors that are searching for a safe financial instrument to enter the blockchain-driven world of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Additionally, they have a charity component that helps organizations build sustainable homes and create jobs in unserved remote villages. They believe strongly in helping to close the gap in income inequality for disadvantaged youths and entrepreneurs across the globe.”
StrikeFrce is providing its Panamanian partner the most secure wallet on the market, in addition to handling cybersecurity for the entire project, including its payment software. Per the executed Memorandum of Partnership, Strikeforce shall receive 50% of the net proceeds derived from all payment transaction fees, for which they project about $700,000 for this year. 2022. This revenue estimate is new and was not included in previous forecasts and should increase over the years.
We will be announcing further details in about a month when they launch.
