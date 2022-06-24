[February 02, 2022] New Garmin inReach Mini 2 delivers up to 30 days of global satellite communication, emergency services and enhanced location tracking

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the inReach® Mini 2, a compact satellite communication device with two-way texting and SOS capabilities1. Purpose-built to support outdoor enthusiasts of all skill levels, the lightweight inReach Mini 2 communicator provides up to 30 days of battery life2, as well as integrated location and situational awareness features such as TracBack navigation and Garmin Explore™ Mobile app compatibility. Explorers will feel confident knowing the inReach Mini 2 provides two-way text messaging, location tracking, and weather updates thanks to the global Iridium® satellite network. Additionally, should an emergency occur, inReach Mini 2 users can trigger an interactive SOS message to the Garmin IERCC, a 24/7 staffed professional emergency response coordination center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005006/en/ New Garmin inReach Mini 2 delivers up to 30 days of global satellite communication, emergency services and enhanced location tracking "Whether on a casual afternoon hike or climbing a mountain on an extended expedition, inReach Mini 2 is the perfect choice for a rugged, ultra-light tool to help you stay connected with friends and family around the clock. Its compact size, robust location features, and significantly increased battery life add peace of mind to any trip without adding weight to your pack," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Moments of communication can become critical on any adventure and the best plan is to always be prepared, which is why Garmin satellite communicators, like inReach Mini 2, have become trusted tools for anyone who ventures outdoors." Enduring battery life Whether by land, air or sea, inReach Mini 2 users can explore longer, knowing their device features up to 14 days of continuous run time in default 10-minute tracking mode. To further extend battery-life, users can customize inReach Mini 2 tracking intervals and receive up to 30 days of continuous use when in 30-minute tracking mode2. Individuals who find themselves only occasionally off the beaten path will feel confident knowing inReach Mini 2 can remain charged and ready for use when powered off for up to one year, making inReach Mini 2 a valuable addition to any car, boat or plane emergency kit. Situational awareness inReach Mini 2 automatically records a user's activity and passively stores their route. If a user becomes disoriented, they can simply engage TracBack and an on-device digital path will retrace their movements and guide them back to their point of origin. To further aid in navigation, inReach Mini 2 features an electronic compass that displays an accurate heading even when stationary. In addition to the GPS satellite network, inReach Mini 2 also leverages GALILEO, QZSS and BeiDou satellite networks for faster initial satellite acquisition time and more coverage in challenging environments than GPS alone. Thanks to inReach Mini 2's intuitive user interface, individuals can check location updates, weather alerts andmessages faster than ever before. Using the new glanceable "quick view" on inReach Mini 2, customers can scroll through device widgets to quickly review the essentials. Individuals can also select each widget for additional details, which are provided on inReach Mini 2's new high-resolution display optimized for viewing in all conditions.



Garmin compatibility inReach Mini 2 can pair with more than 80 Garmin devices, including marine chartplotters, in-vehicle navigators, aviation systems and smartwatches. When paired, users can easily view incoming messages, respond to messages, or control the inReach Mini 2 to start and stop tracking and - in the event of an emergency - trigger an interactive SOS directly from the paired device.

Users can enhance the navigation and communication of their mobile phone with inReach Mini 2 by downloading the Garmin Explore Mobile app. This Garmin app is made for off-the-grid adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts alike to map, track, sync and share their trek from anywhere. When paired to inReach Mini 2, customers can use their mobile device to quickly type messages, get up-to-date weather information, download a variety of maps, review their trips, and use the new Course Creator to mark their start and finish to receive an automatically generated course line. Additionally, when starting navigation in Explore Mobile, the inReach Mini 2 will automatically begin on-device navigation. Share your adventures in real-time inReach Mini 2 customers can virtually bring their friends and family on a trip, even when they're alone, using the location sharing features on inReach Mini 2. Through the inReach MapShare™ page or by sending GPS coordinates embedded in their message, users can update loved ones on their location at a moment's notice. Friends and family can also reach out directly to inReach Mini 2 customers to provide encouragement or congratulations along the way. 24/7 emergency response Thanks to a dedicated SOS button on inReach Mini 2, users can quickly declare an SOS should an emergency occur. Once an SOS is declared, inReach Mini 2 will send a distress signal to the Garmin International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC), a 24/7 staffed professional emergency response coordination center. Through the two-way communication provided by inReach Mini 2, the IERCC can communicate with the inReach user and then notify the applicable search and rescue organization to respond. The IERCC will deliver a confirmation that help is on the way and provide updates on the status of the response effort. The IERCC may also reach out to the user's designated emergency contacts. Measuring just under 4 inches tall by 2 inches wide and weighing 3.5 oz, the rugged inReach Mini 2 is water rated to IPX73. InReach Mini 2 represents the newest innovation in Garmin's expanding family of global satellite communication devices and is available now for a suggested retail price of $399.99. To communicate using an inReach Mini device, an active satellite subscription plan is required. A variety of plans that range from flexible month-to-month options to an annual contract package are available for individuals or professionals. Plans are available for as little as $11.95 per month. Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products and services that enhance experiences and provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog. 1 Active satellite subscription required. Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of satellite communications devices. It is your responsibility to know and follow all applicable laws in the jurisdictions where the device is intended to be used.

2 Depending on settings.

3 See Garmin.com/waterrating for more details. About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, inReach, and TracBack are registered trademarks. Garmin Explore and MapShare are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Notice on Forward-looking Statements: This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 26, 2020, and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 25, 2021 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983. A copy of Garmin's Form 10-K and the Q3 2021 Form 10-Q can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005006/en/

