New research reveals business leaders and employees hold differing views on how the pandemic has affected work-life balance and productivity
LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at different seniority levels disagree on how remote working impacted their work-life balance and productivity, according to new research from Economist Impact, which drives progress on the world's biggest issues with world-class policy research and global media amplification.
The study, which was produced with the support of WeWork (NYSE: WE), surveyed business leaders (director and C-suite level) and employees (manager level and below) between August and October 2021 on how new hybrid working habits affected their personal and professional lives. Both survey samples were drawn from ten cities1 in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Singapore and Australia, and across a range of industries.
Only a quarter of employees reported a positive effect on their productivity levels and less than a third on maintaining a healthy work-life balance during the first 18 months of the pandemic, compared to six in ten business leaders who reported a positive impact on both productivity and work-life balance.
For business leaders, flexibility—with the opportunity to work remotely—is key for their own work-life balance. For employees, visiting the office is an important way to help maintain boundaries between work and their personal life as well as engage in face-to-face interaction for learning, development and career progression.
"At the beginning of the pandemic, when a huge number of the global workforce were forced to work from home, employees in less senior roles really suffered both in terms of their work-life balance and their productivity. Business leaders, on the other hand, seemed to benefit: they reported better work-life balance and increased productivity," said Jonathan Birdwell, Regional Head (EMEA), Policy & Insights at Economist Impact.
"The discrepancy may be explained by employees reporting less flexibility during the pandemic compared to business leaders, less access to remote working equipment and ascribing a greater importance to having an office to help maintain separation between their personal and professional lives," added Birdwell.
Key findings from the research that provides insight into priorities and work-life balance in a hybrid working environment include:
Explore Economist Impact's Work-Life Balance Barometer, which provides a snapshot of the new world of work in ten cities; London, Berlin, Paris, Singapore, Sydney, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington, DC and New York City.
