TMCnet News
|
NEW SECURITY PLATFORM FROM LIMELIGHT ENSURES WEBSITES AND APPS STAY OPEN FOR BUSINESS
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of content delivery and AppOps at the edge, today announced the release of its Layer0 Security Platform, significantly enhancing its capabilities in the $4.4B web CDN and security market it entered in November. A fully PCI-compliant solution, Layer0 Security protects customers against OWASP Top 10 security risks, SQL injection, cross-site scripting, PHP injection, bot attacks, DDoS attacks, and other threats.
Limelight has been delivering secure content for more than two decades and, as the threat landscape becomes increasingly sophisticated, companies need seamless, automated solutions to simplify development, enhance experience and lessen time to market. With Layer0 Security, developers get comprehensive security at scale without the need to manually integrate it into their edge logic. The new security platform runs natively on Limelight's backbone and is fully integrated within the Layer0 platform, which allows teams to ship up to twice as fast and deliver sub-second websites.
"Businesses today face growing security threats including targeted attacks to bring down websites, impact performance and steal information," said John Swedlund, Product Manager for AppOps and Security at Limelight. "We're taking the necessary steps to ensure our clients have the ability to quickly deploy security products and keep applications safe."
Layer0 Security services and features include:
About Limelight
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-security-platform-from-limelight-ensures-websites-and-apps-stay-open-for-business-301472055.html
SOURCE Limelight Networks
02/09/2010
11/01/2011
07/31/2009
Partnering For Success: Why Choosing the Right Vendors is Key to MSP Success
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 2:00-2:55pm
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 9:00am
The Need for Speed: How Fast can 6G Transmit?
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 2:00-2:25pm