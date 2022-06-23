TMCnet News
New Survey Shows Impact of Motorists' Return to Roadways: More than 1 in 5 Tow Providers Must Turn Down Work, Driving Nearly Half to Acquire New Trucks and Staff
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HONK Technologies, the industry-leading digital roadside assistance and vehicle transport platform company, today released results from a nationwide survey of 582 towing and roadside providers. The survey indicates that tow providers are feeling the effects of motorists returning to the roadways as public health measures have loosened.
More than 1 in 5 (22%) report having to turn down work, and the additional volume is driving almost half (46%) to consider buying new trucks and hiring additional employees. These moves indicate that tow providers are paying attention to signs of economic recovery and looking to get ahead of the long-awaited return to pre-pandemic motorist driving patterns.
Starting in the summer of 2021, Americans returned to roads en masse, lockdown restrictions eased and schools and offices opened back up, causing driving miles and demand for roadside assistance to increase. While traditional motor clubs struggled to meet the demands of their clients as trafic returned to pre-pandemic levels, HONK Technologies has maintained key performance indicators, including high Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and low Estimated Time of Arrivals (ETAs) throughout the last year and a half.
46% of tow providers are hiring and intend to purchase additional trucks
73% of tow providers prioritize their jobs, and the No. 1 criteria is location
"These findings show that tow providers are responding to the return of demand for roadside assistance so they can accommodate the additional volume," said Matt Bijur, Chief Operating Officer at HONK. "And beyond hiring additional staff and purchasing new trucks, efficiency is a big part of scaling up. Tow providers prefer to take the closest jobs because that creates quicker ETAs, happier customers, more jobs per truck per day, and lower overhead costs."
