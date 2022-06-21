[January 27, 2022] New Canto Features Empower Digital Content Creators Amid Surging Demand

Canto, a leading provider of digital asset management software, today announced a suite of new innovations aimed at arming brands and marketers to scale digital content creation in 2022 and beyond. Demand for video and other interactive digital content is skyrocketing with no sign of slowing, and creatives are charged with doing more with the same (or less) resources. Canto's newest lineup of features enables teams to focus on creating meaningful work, optimizing time and resources. The company is also announcing a record 6 percent year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue, and a net customer retention rate of 110 percent, with continued momentum in enterprise accounts.



The new features include: Content Discovery, Recommendations, Relationships: Using AI-powered search tools, smart filters, and facial recognition, teams can now instantly find the right assets using the " Related Files" function, which connects multiple files together.

Using AI-powered search tools, smart filters, and facial recognition, teams can now instantly find the right assets using the " function, which connects multiple files together. Video: From virtual reality product shots to 360 destination tours, Canto now enables interactive content to be uploaded, previewed, annotated, and shared directly from the web browser. Users can also create different video clips from the same full-length video while keeping each clip related to the source.

From virtual reality product shots to 360 destination tours, Canto now enables interactive content to be uploaded, previewed, annotated, and shared directly from the web browser. Users can also create different video clips from the same full-length video while keeping each clip related to the source. iOS Release: As remote work remains the standard, more and more content production is happening on mobile devices. Users can now access their full Canto library from anywhere via the Canto iOS app.

As remote work remains the standard, more and more content production is happening on mobile devices. Users can now access their full Canto library from anywhere via the Canto iOS app. Performance & Speed Enhancements: Canto plans to continue efficiency upgrades in 2022 by offering local hosting in new geographies and even further optimizations for upload/download speeds. "The pandemic accelerated the digital shift in real time, but the signals have become increasingly obvious every year. Media outlets, educational institutions, retail companies, and healthcare are executing a digital-first strategy," said Canto CEO Jack McGannon. "As brands and marketers expand their digital footprint, we've prioritized innovation that enables teams to focus on creating meaningful work that drives their business forward."

"One of our top business priorities this year is to improve the efficiency of our teams," said Julie Scherr, VP of Revenue Operations at Kin Euphorics. "Canto makes organizing, searching, and keeping track of our thousands of digital assets easier and more efficient than even most search engines. As a result, we've increased the speed with which we can deliver creative assets, better positioning our team and partners to engage with our customers in a more meaningful way." With adoption happening across all segments, the global digital content creation market size is expected to reach $38.2B by 2030. Canto supports more than 2,000 clients by making it simple for teams to collaborate and execute on content creation and marketing campaigns. The Canto platform is a 360-degree library that manages everything from storing and uploading files, to quickly finding and sharing assets, including images, videos, graphics, presentations, and much more. About Canto Canto helps teams work faster and smarter as they manage, create and share digital content. For over 30 years, we've defined the digital asset management (DAM) industry and ushered it into the modern era, making DAM both simple and scalable. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Berlin and Frankfurt, we know teams need to collaborate remotely and send their digital assets all over the world. We're proud to have helped thousands of brands - from big-name multinationals to small NGOs - take control of their media libraries and get more out of their digital assets. For more information, please visit canto.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005406/en/

