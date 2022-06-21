TMCnet News
|
New Digital Skills Index from Salesforce Reveals 76% of Global Workers Say They Are Unequipped for the Future of Work
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today published its new Global Digital Skills Index, revealing a growing global digital skills crisis and an urgent need for action. The Salesforce Index is based on over 23,000 workers in 19 countries reporting their readiness to acquire key digital skills.
Nearly three-quarters of respondents (73%) don't feel equipped to learn the digital skills needed by businesses now and even more (76%) don't feel equipped for the future. Despite 82% of survey respondents planning to learn new skills in the next five years, only 28% are actively involved in digital skills learning and training programs now.
The global digital skills gap
The Salesforce Index's overall global score for digital readiness, assessed in terms of preparedness, skill level, access, and active participation in digital upskilling, is currently only 33 out of 100. The countries represented in the survey ranged from scores of 63 to 15, highlighting that while certain countries feel more digitally ready than others, there is an urgent need for global investment to close the digital skills gap and build a more inclusive workforce.
Everyday digital skills don't translate to the workplace
More than two thirds of all Gen Z respondents (64%) say they have advanced social media skills — supporting the stereotype of digital mastery among the younger generation — but less than a third (31%) believe they have the advanced digital workplace skills needed by businesses now.
Generational skills gap
The most important digital skills needed by businesses today
Business has a critical role to play
Comments on the news
"There's a gap between the frontier of innovation and the skills necessary to use those innovations," said Peter Schwartz, SVP, Strategic Planning and Chief Futures Officer, Salesforce. "That in itself, is not new. But what is new, is the scope of that innovation, how widespread it is, how it has diffused in every aspect of life. It is hard to do almost anything these days without some form of digital interaction."
"At Salesforce, we've made it our mission to empower anyone to learn and harness the digital-first skills needed for the jobs of today and tomorrow," said Kris Lande, SVP, Marketing & Community, Salesforce. "We are building critical pathways to the new economy by enabling anyone to build a dynamic career, company, and community with Salesforce."
More information:
About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-digital-skills-index-from-salesforce-reveals-76-of-global-workers-say-they-are-unequipped-for-the-future-of-work-301469274.html
SOURCE Salesforce
03/12/2009
04/22/2009
Solutions Showcase - Battle for the ROI
Date: 6/21/22
Time: 5:00-5:45pm
How Artificial Intelligence Can Make the Customer Experience More Human
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 1:30-2:25pm
The Need for Speed: How Fast can 6G Transmit?
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 2:00-2:25pm