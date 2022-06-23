TMCnet News
New VelocityEHS Virtual Training Course Explores How Bowtie Analysis Helps Manage Risk
CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced today its new risk management virtual training course, Introduction to Bowtie Analysis hosted with its training partner, Safety Solutions. The 8-hour course, split into two afternoon sessions, offers an in-depth, hands-on exploration of how risk bowties can help EHS professionals better understand how to assess, communicate and manage operational risks. Part of the company’s suite of expert-led resources, this exclusive VelocityEHS online training course is ideal for operations, maintenance, engineering, EHS leadership and support teams, as well as management staff.
Register now for the course, which takes place over two 4-hour sessions on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET and Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET.
Risk bowties synthesize data from many different types of risk assessments, providing a single, intuitive view of risk at the organizational level and the controls needed to prevent incidents. They provide a visual representation of the causal pathways that relate causes to top events and outcomes to make it easier to communicate and assess risk scenarios. Bowties are also flexible and interactive, enabling teams to overcome the common limitations of documenting risk data using spreadsheets or tabular risk registers. Download the VelocityEHS “Using Risk Bowties to Manage Risk” eBook and “Bowties: A Unified iew of Operational Risk” infographic to learn more.
“Risks come at us from all directions, and if you’re not effectively managing risk with advanced solutions it can be a real challenge to understand of how those risks interact with one another and impact your business,” said Matt Airhart, President of VelocityEHS. “Risk bowties are the answer. Their ability to combine risk assessment data from multiple methods and sources into a single, consolidated visual map makes them an essential tool for today’s EHS leaders. This training offers attendees the opportunity to learn first-hand from the experts how to better manage risks throughout their organization. It’s just another way VelocityEHS is leading the charge in helping EHS professionals gain operational excellence.”
Attendees of the virtual course will use the VelocityEHS Risk Management software to get hands-on practice creating bowtie analyses. The flexible, integrated and easy-to-use software tools help small to enterprise-sized organizations achieve efficient, consistent, and transparent risk and control management across their operations. By standardizing the collection and organization of risk and control data, software users can effortlessly switch between qualitative and quantitative analysis modes in either tabular or bowtie formats, in support of a wide array of industry-standard processes from JSAs, What-Ifs, Checklists, HAZOPs, LOPAs through to SQRAs.
Visit the training course page to learn more and register. Follow VelocityEHS on LinkedIn for updates about this and other training events, including additional information about the Introduction to Bowtie Analysis spring session in May.
For more information about VelocityEHS and its full suite of award-winning EHS products and services, visit www.EHS.com.
