TMCnet News
|
New Alkami Research Underscores Importance of Modernizing Digital Customer Engagement
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., announced the release of its new research report, "Digital Banking Market Pulse: Big Tech's influence on digital banking."
Alkami conducted primary research among 795 U.S. consumers in June of 2021 to better understand Big Tech's influence on the digital banking experience. End consumers were well represented from multiple types of FIs, including megabanks, neobanks and regional and community credit unions and across all generations, from Gen Z to Boomers.
"Today's consumers expect the advanced digital experience provided by Big Tech, and this expectation is extending to all digital aspects of their lives, including daily banking transactions," said Allison Cerra, chief marketing officer, Alkami. "To keep pace and remain competitive, FIs must rcognize what customers and members most want, and leverage modern digital banking platforms to achieve those goals."
Highlights of the research showcased in the new report include:
To ensure ongoing relevance in the face of Big Tech's influence, regional and community FIs must accelerate technology adoption. Cerra said, "To help financial institutions in their quest to elevate the digital banking experience and stand out from the crowd, those organizations that provide FIs with digital banking platforms must likewise rise to the occasion by ensuring modern, flexible offerings."
To learn more about how FIs can better leverage data and digital technologies to connect with customers and meet modern service expectations, download the full whitepaper.
About Alkami
Media Relations Contacts
Audrey Pennisi
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-alkami-research-underscores-importance-of-modernizing-digital-customer-engagement-301468754.html
SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.
12/07/2009
10/08/2008
Modernizing Your MSP Client Acquisition Strategy
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 3:00-3:55pm
Welcome Reception - For Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 6/21/22
Time: 7:00pm
Strategies in Warehouse Management
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 3:00-3:25pm