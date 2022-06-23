[January 26, 2022] New Guide Provides Framework for Creating Continuous, Data-Driven, Dynamic Loyalty Offers

Formation, the machine learning-powered Dynamic Offer Platform (DYNOO) company, today released a comprehensive guide for brands and marketers who want to accelerate their journey from mass offers to continuous, data-driven, dynamic offers. Consumers have too many choices and too little time and in order to capture their loyalty, brands need to implement dynamic offers. The guide provides examples of brands already using dynamic offers to win their verticals, and practical, how-to advice for brands who are ready to make this jump. The new guide, Modernizing Loyalty Offers for the Digital Consumer, is now available for free; download at: formation.ai/modernizing-loyalty-offers-for-the-digital-consumer "Modern, digital consumers have a myriad of choices in the brands they choose, and the channels through which they make purchases," said Christian Selchau-Hansen, co-founder and CEO of Formation. "Combine this with the fact that most people have too little time in their day, and brands need to find new ways to make loyaly easy and valuable for their customers. Dynamic offers are a critical solution that enable brands to deepen relationships and positively drive purchase behavior from their customers."



A practical guide for the modern loyalty era Retailers have traditionally relied on mass offers and discounts to reduce friction for customers to complete a purchase. Unfortunately, mass offers build transactional relationships with customers who learn they never really need to pay full price. On the other hand, dynamic offers demonstrate to consumers that a brand understands what they want and when they need it, by engaging them with relevant, personalized and valuable offers.

Formation's new guide provides how-to guidance about: Why loyalty offers are a powerful conversion tool, not a tactical program

not a tactical program Customer lifetime value and why it matters

and why it matters Dynamic offers and why they're critical to building customer relationships

and why they're critical to building customer relationships If your brand's tech stack is ready for dynamic offers, and how to leapfrog to that stage

and how to leapfrog to that stage Practical ways to pilot dynamic offers The guide also includes examples of how other brands have successfully implemented dynamic offers and step-by-step guidance for how your brand can get started. "Winning loyalty from the digital consumer not only requires brands to meet their customers where they are today but also to continue to adapt to their needs and preferences in the future," added Selchau-Hansen. "Dynamic offers help brands do that." About Formation Formation helps brands build deeper relationships with every customer, beyond the transaction. Our patented Dynamic Offer Platform leverages brands' first-party data to automatically generate each customer's offer with the best action and reward and then manages the deployment, measurement and fulfillment of each offer across the marketing stack. Brands that use Formation see 3X revenue lift, 2X more engagement and 10X faster time to market with their offers. Formation powers dynamic offer optimization for some of the world's largest brands, such as United Airlines, Giant Eagle and Smiles. For more information, visit formation.ai. Formation also supports a community of digital and marketing leaders called Loyalty Innovators. For more information, visit loyaltyinnovators.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005280/en/

