[January 25, 2022]

New EV Chargers Coming to the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Region

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EV) in Ontario and across the country.

Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced today a $2 million investment for The Atmospheric Fund (TAF) to help support the deployment and installation of up to 294 EV chargers in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

This investment, which will make EV charging more accessible for organizations, will be funded through the Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP).

TAF will redistribute a component of the ZEVIP funding to delivery organizations. Recipients will be selected through a transparent process, based on demand. After which, all EV chargers will be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on streets, at workplaces or facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets by December 2023.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and charging more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, and providing rebates of up to $5,000 to help more Canadians buy EVs.

These investments support Canada's target of ensuring all passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035 and are critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals and building a cleaner, healthier future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"We're making electric vhicles more affordable and charging more accessible for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Ontario, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future, and help achieve our climate goals."







The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"It's time to walk the talk on lowering emissions in the transportation sector. That's why the federal government is helping expand EV infrastructure across the country, like these chargers in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, and supporting Canadians who want to make the switch to an EV. Together, we can achieve Canada's climate goal of net zero by 2050."

Julie Dabrusin

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources

and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Electrifying transportation is key to reaching our climate targets and that requires accessible, widely available charging infrastructure. This support from Natural Resources Canada will allow TAF to ensure public, private and non-profit groups across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area have access to the funding and services they need to be a part of this transition."

Julia Langer

Chief Executive Officer, The Atmospheric Fund

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,200 new chargers available to Canadians.

To date, over 125,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

