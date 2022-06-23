[January 25, 2022] New Austere "V Series" Clean & Protect™ Solution Fights Germs and Keeps All Home Electronics and Mobile Devices Spotless and Safe

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its passion to challenge the status quo in technology accessories and create high quality, stylish alternatives for home and office, Austere is proud to announce a striking design makeover for its popular Clean & Protect solution. Highly effective for use with all screens, mobile devices, and high-touch electronics accessories, the professional-grade V Series Clean & Protect features a gorgeously crafted jewel-tone bottle with a unique design that provides 15% more liquid (230ml) and reduced the size of packaging compared to the previous version, with a dual-textured cloth for the same price ($29.99). The redesign of Austere's Clean & Protect reflects the company's aDesign philosophy, which begins with a passion to create products with purpose and style. Austere's Clean & Protect comes with a 6.7-inch x 6.7-inch special dual-textured cloth to clean and buff screens. The elegantly designed easy-trigger pump applicator sprays the unscented fine-mist evenly onto the "clean" side of the cloth to prevent screen streaks and fingerprints. After cleaning the screen, users follow by buffing in small circular motion with the "polish" side of the cloth to get the best results. Deena Ghazarian, CEO & Founder, Austere notes: "When developing Austere's Clean & Protect we wanted to help our customers protect and enjoy all of their electronics investments. By scientifically blending gentle and effective cleaning ingredients, we're able to offer consumers an ideal solution that cleans thoroughly with no streaking. Most importantly, it never strips away the coatings found on today's TVs and monitors, which can happen if you use household cleaning agents – and can void your warranty. Our solution is also anti-bacterial so it eradicates germs, while also eliminating static build-up that can be harmful to your electronics. The combination ofAustere's Clean & Protect solution and our double-sided cloth ensures a perfect result every time"



The ammonia-free Austere V Series Clean & Protect solution offers users the same active germicidal formula to eliminate common bacteria, viruses, and mold as the original Clean & Protect. The solution was independently lab tested and found it was over 99% effective against common germs. And because harsh chemicals can be harmful to electronics, Austere's professional quality display cleaner only uses gentle, non-damaging ingredients. Austere accessories are available at Austere.com as well as select national, regional, and global retailers including Abt Electronics, BrandsMart USA, Conn's HomePlus, Crutchfield, PC Richard & Son, Visions Electronics in Canada, as well as Amazon.com.

Launched in 2019, Austere is a unique technology accessories brand committed to spectacularly designed, technologically superior products to power and connect your life. From high-performance power, cable and clean products, Austere represents the intersection of flawless, minimalist design and advanced technology to redefine technology accessories. Austere stands apart from all other technology accessories manufacturers for its commitment to designing a new generation of products that offer consumers more stylish and better ways to connect both with their electronic devices and each other. To learn more about Austere's complete line of products, visit Austere.com. Be sure to follow us @BeAustere on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram . #BeAustere #morethanexpected * Austere Clean & Protect was tested for its effectiveness against Staphylococcus Aureua (Staph), Escherichia Coli (E. Coli), Pseudomonas Aeruginosa (Pneumonia) and Candida Albicans (infectious fungus/yeast). At this time, Austere Clean & Protect has not been tested on Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) due to government regulations, but we will expand our testing when available. Media Contacts:

