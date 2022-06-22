[January 24, 2022] New ESG Technical Review Highlights Unique ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage Cost Savings Benefits for Commvault Environments with a 3:1 Increase in Data Deduplication

ExaGrid®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that a newly published ESG technical review, ExaGrid with Commvault: Maximum Deduplication Savings with Easy Management authored by Kerry Dolan, Sr. IT Validation Analyst and Craig Ledo, IT Validation Analyst, documents ESG's validation of ExaGrid testing that demonstrated both the capacity savings and ease of use available from a combined ExaGrid and Commvault backup solution. The data deduplication from Commvault can remain turned on and ExaGrid furthers the Commvault deduplication by a factor of 3:1. From the ESG report: "It is well known that both ExaGrid and Commvault offer backup solutions that are easy to use and can help you to store data more efficiently with deduplication. What may be less well known is that a combined ExaGrid and Commvault solution can achieve even greater deduplication: up to 20:1 in many cases. A 20x reduction in backup storage costs can be a significant boost to any budget. ESG validated that: The combined ExaGrid/Commvault solution reduced a 123TB backup data set that included 15 days of file data, VMware VMs, and SQL database backups down to 8.66TB, a 14:1 reduction, in a realistic yet intentionally conservative test environment. Deploying and managing the combined solution was simple, intuitive, and fast." ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage requires close integration between the backup software and the backup storage. Togethr, Commvault and ExaGrid provide a cost-effective backup solution that scales to meet the needs of demanding enterprise environments. ExaGrid improves the storage economics of Commvault environments by working with Commvault deduplication on to provide up to 20:1 reduction in storage consumption - a 3X storage savings over using Commvault deduplication alone. This combination dramatically lowers the cost of onsite and offsite backup storage.



Commvault deduplicated data can be sent to ExaGrid appliances for further deduplication. ExaGrid takes the average 5:1 Commvault deduplication ratio up to 15:1 which reduces the storage footprint by 300%. This greatly reduces the cost of the backup storage while allowing no change to the current Commvault configuration since the Commvault deduplication can remain on. In this example, ExaGrid can replicate the 15:1 deduplicated data to a second site for offsite long-term retention and disaster recovery. The additional deduplication saves WAN bandwidth in addition to saving storage at both sites. "ExaGrid continues to innovate to optimize integration with the backup applications we support, providing our customers with unique benefits for the backup applications that they use. We have been able to further deduplicate Commvault's deduped data for some time now to maximize storage savings, and this new report highlights how well this actually works, all without requiring current Commvault users to make changes to their configuration," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "We hope that current Commvault users and those who are planning to use Commvault will take a look at this report and consider the storage savings that ExaGrid can bring to their backup environment. Separately, ExaGrid can greatly improve Commvault backup and restore performance if Commvault deduplication is turned off. In this case, ExaGrid provides the same storage savings but with greatly improved backup and restore performance. ExaGrid gives Commvault customers the option to keep Commvault deduplication turned on, or for improved performance, turned off."

About ExaGrid ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks. Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005138/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]