News Corp to Report Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings
News Corp will release its second quarter Fiscal 2022 results on Thursday, February 3, 2022. News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson and Chief Financial Officer Susan Panuccio will host a call with analysts and media to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EST (Sydney: Friday, February 4, at 9:00 a.m. AEDT). Reporters are invited to join the call on a listen-only basis.
A live audio webcast of the call will be available via http://investors.newscorp.com.
The call can also be accessed by dialing:
U.S. Participants: 1-800-458-4121
A replay will be available approximately three hours following the cll's conclusion and for 10 business days thereafter by dialing:
U.S. Participants: 1-888-203-1112
The earnings release will be distributed and available on http://investors.newscorp.com prior to the call.
