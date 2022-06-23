[January 20, 2022] New Republic Partners Receives Significant Investment from SkyKnight Capital to Continue Building a New Leader in Wealth Management

SkyKnight Capital, L.P., a private equity firm with a track record of partnering with founder-led businesses, announced an initial investment in New Republic Partners, a next generation financial services firm specializing in innovative investment, wealth advisory and credit solutions for families, endowments, foundations, and advisors serving accredited investors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119006084/en/ Thomas K. Hoops, CEO of New Republic Partners (Photo: Business Wire) Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., New Republic Partners launched in 2021 to help clients utilize comprehensive wealth management solutions and access attractive investment strategies traditionally reserved for large institutional investors. Led by an experienced team and backed by the Belk-Pilon and Springs-Close-Bowles families, who are both founding clients and shareholders, New Republic Partners brings the capabilities, investment access, technology, and resources of a complex family office to all of its clients. SkyKnight's growth investment, which closed at the end of 2021, builds on the exceptional momentum of New Republic Partners. Client interest in this differentiated approach has enabled the firm to exceed its initial growth goals and attrat client assets totaling over $1.5 billion today.



SkyKnight's investment further strengthens this foundation and positions the firm to continue to invest in exceptional talent and expand its market coverage as it pursues its vision of building a leading, independent investment management and wealth advisory platform that aims to deliver superior outcomes for clients. Tom Hoops, CEO of New Republic Partners and a 30-year veteran of the global investment management industry, stated, "Our firm is pleased to partner with SkyKnight to accelerate growth and deepen our ability to provide clients with comprehensive advice and institutional-quality investment opportunities. New Republic Partners was founded on the belief that financial success in the future requires new, innovative solutions that include access to private market and alternative asset classes, not only traditional 60-40 portfolios. SkyKnight shares this vision, and we believe their business-building capabilities, relationships and aligned core values will help us execute and deliver for clients for years to come."

"Creative lending solutions have a powerful role to play in a comprehensive wealth management strategy," said Ralph Strayhorn, chairman of New Republic Partners. "Lending is a critical piece in our unique business model. Through the ongoing partnership with New Republic Bank, this investment allows us to accelerate our market reach with customized products and solutions that unlock strategies often needed by successful individuals, sophisticated family-office investors, and their privately held businesses." "New Republic Partners is an innovative investment and wealth management platform that aims to empower entrepreneurs, executives, and families to invest like a sophisticated multi-billion-dollar family office," said Claude Burton, partner at SkyKnight. "We believe the combination of a highly experienced team, alignment with the families invested in New Republic Partners, and commitment to upholding strong fiduciary standards will enable the team to deliver an industry defining client offering. We are excited to help the firm as a value-added partner, particularly as we work together to provide leading alternative asset and private equity programs as well as a broad suite of comprehensive wealth management solutions for clients." New Republic Partners was advised by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP and Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, LLP. SkyKnight was advised by Holland & Knight LLP, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, and Kroll LLC. About New Republic Partners New Republic Partners is an innovative investment management and wealth advisory firm serving successful individuals and families, endowments, foundations, and advisors who serve accredited investors. Our clients benefit from access to investment opportunities usually reserved for large institutional investors and the expertise and experience of a successful and seasoned investment management, wealth advisory and credit solutions team. The firm is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. More information is available at www.newrepublicpartners.com . About SkyKnight Capital Founded in 2015, SkyKnight Capital manages over $2 billion in private equity capital on behalf of leading institutional family offices, foundations, endowments and pensions. SkyKnight makes long-term investments into high quality businesses in acyclical growth sectors alongside exceptional management teams. SkyKnight aims to build industry defining businesses in financial services, healthcare, and tech-enabled services. More information is available at www.skyknightcapital.com . View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119006084/en/

