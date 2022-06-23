[January 20, 2022] New Endurant XD Series Raises the Bar With Unmatched Combination of Capability and Efficiency

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies today released specifications for its new Endurant XD series and announced it will include Endurant XD™ and Endurant XD Pro™ models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005005/en/ Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies has released specifications for its new Endurant XD series high-performance automated transmissions designed for on-highway applications with high gross combined weight ratings and severe-duty on/off highway applications. (Photo: Business Wire) The Endurant XD series are purpose-built, high-performance automated transmissions designed for on-highway applications with high gross combined weight ratings, such as double and triple trailer trucks, and severe-duty on/off highway applications like dump and logging trucks. Production of the Endurant XD series begins in Q3 2022. Truck manufacturers are expected to announce availability of Endurant XD series at a later date. The Endurant XD series features a twin-countershaft design with helical gearing and large bearings optimized for higher engine torque. A new 18D ratio set with 20.5:1 overall ratio with small, even steps ensures smooth shifts and excellent performance in all driving conditions. It's packaged in a clean, contained design with internal wiring and sensors to minimize exposure and corrosion for improved reliability. Overall, its design is 225 pounds lighter than comparable UltraShift® PLUS models. A new, input shaft driven Power Takeoff (PTO) system delivers power to an 8-bolt bottom mount and 4-bolt rear mount that can operate independently of the transmission gear. The 4-bolt rear mount features an external presurized lube port and a large center distance, making it an ideal alternative when there's no room for a bottom mount PTO. Total combined PTO capacity is 160 horsepower or 610 lb.-ft. of torque.



Fuel and maintenance are two of the largest expenses for a trucking operation. To mitigate maintenance costs, we designed the Endurant XD series to be the most efficient, heavy-haul transmission we've ever produced. The highly efficient design features a Precision Lubrication system for up to 2 percent better fuel economy than UltraShift PLUS. Additionally, smart features such as new internal oil temperature and fluid pressure sensors help protect the transmission from damage. Trucks operating below 110,000 pounds don't require a transmission cooler, reducing the risk of cooler leaks. Maintenance costs are minimized thanks to long service intervals - up to 500,000 miles depending on vehicle application - and help keep the truck on the road and making money.

New for the Endurant XD series are Performance Goals, which combine transmission shift points and clutch calibrations with unique software. This allows operators to easily tailor transmission performance to the demands of the job. Endurant XD is rated for engines with a maximum torque rating of 1,650 to 1,850 lb.-ft. and is designed for on-highway applications up to 166,000 pounds Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR). "Endurant XD delivers a pleasant driving experience with improved skip shift ability and smoother shifts compared to previous 13- and 18-speed automated transmissions," said Ken Rocker, Endurant XD series product manager, Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies. Endurant XD Pro adds even more capability and unique features for severe service applications. It has an unlimited Gross Combined Weight Rating, best in class PTO functionality, and the longest maintenance intervals in its class. For long reversing distances and deep axle ratios, the Endurant XD Pro can be configured with up to 6 reverse gears. Endurant XD Pro can be paired with the most powerful engines, including the Cummins X15™ series, with torque ratings from 1,650 to 2,050 lb.-ft. Endurant XD Pro utilizes Eaton's Extreme Duty clutches, which feature robust components designed for increased durability, improved noise and vibration, in addition to higher thermal capacity for enhanced low-speed maneuverability. Unique software features to the Endurant XD Pro include Rock Free, which helps avoid getting stuck in sand, mud, or snow by using the accelerator to rock the vehicle free, and the Off-highway Performance Goal, which is an optimized calibration for operation on natural rolling terrain and soft soil. "Endurant XD Pro has the right mix of hardware and intelligence to give drivers more confidence in the most challenging applications such as construction, heavy haul, towing & recovery, and logging," Rocker said. "No other automated transmission can match its combination of capability, efficiency, and maintenance requirements." Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies is a 50/50 joint venture between Eaton (NYSE: ETN) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI). The global joint venture produces industry-leading heavy-duty automated transmissions for the commercial vehicle market. For more information, visit www.eatoncummins.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005005/en/

