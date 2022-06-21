[January 19, 2022] New Electric Vehicle and Battery Manufacturer Atlis Motor Vehicles Selects QAD Adaptive ERP

QAD Inc., a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a startup mobility technology company, will implement QAD Adaptive ERP and other solutions in the Adaptive Applications portfolio, including QAD EQMS (Enterprise Quality Management System), QAD SRM (Supplier Relationship Management), QAD Demand and Delivery, QAD Automation Solutions and Advanced Warehousing combined with the functionality of the Enterprise Platform. ATLIS is currently developing a fully electric vehicle platform, proprietary battery cells and packs, and the necessary charging infrastructure to recharge a 500-mile range battery in less than 15 minutes. The functional XT pickup prototype has been revealed this year and production will begin at the end of 2022. "ATLIS is preparing for a significant volume of queued up orders for the next coming months. We are establishing our battery manufacturing site in Arizona and having internal systems ready to scale business and recognize revenue in 2022. We started the search for a technology partner that could implement quickly and support our aggressive growth goals in the long term and, I'm excited to say, we found this with QAD," said Mark Hanchett, ATLIS CEO and founder. "The future of mobility is electric and ATLIS is at the heart of this transformation. With QAD Adaptive ERP, we can focus on building the first fully electric work truck, platforms, and rapid charging battery packs to support the decarbonization of logistics and improve city center environments for all customers without anyrange anxiety," added Hanchett.



"QAD solutions have helped enable automotive suppliers and OEMs for many years and there has never been a more exciting time to be a part of this market," said QAD CEO Anton Chilton. "Innovations, such as electrification, that automotive manufacturers are developing are revolutionary and transformative on a global scale. Emerging and exciting companies like ATLIS Motor Vehicles are leading the charge in this transformation and QAD is passionate about our role in helping enable their growth and vision. As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, QAD looks forward to helping transformative companies like ATLIS with continuous innovation and success," added Chilton.

About QAD - Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise QAD Inc. is a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 30 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), quality management system (QMS) and strategic sourcing and supplier management, to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. "QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. About ATLIS Motor Vehicles Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS) is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005931/en/

