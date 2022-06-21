[January 19, 2022]

New Whitepaper Reveals the Critical Role of Maintenance to Organisational Longevity

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SFG20, industry standard for building maintenance specifications, has released a whitepaper outlining the critical role of a well-balanced maintenance strategy to delivering organisational objectives and, ultimately, to organisational efficiency.

The whitepaper highlights the reality that, far from being a 'back room' issue, maintenance today is taking an increasingly central role when it comes to delivering organisational objectives, including energy savings, carbon reporting and reduction, occupant wellbeing and resilience in the face of climate change.

This whitepaper, titled "Optimisation of Maintenance Regimes: Delivering Operational Efficiency and Wellbeing", evaluates the four most common types of maintenance strategies and shows how there is no one single 'silver bullet' solution to maintenance. Rather, a holistic, well-balanced maintenance strategy helps to maximise asset uptime and overall asset cost, now and in the future./p>







"The challenge for the future Carbon Net ZERO 2050 is a key area where maintenance optimisation has a crucial role to play. SFG20 can play a vital role in providing a robust foundation to develop and benchmark where improvement opportunities can be identified."

- Steve Tomkins, BESA Head of Business Development SFG20



