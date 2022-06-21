[January 18, 2022] NEW MUSIC GROUP, THE SMILE, COMPRISED OF RADIOHEAD'S THOM YORKE AND JONNY GREENWOOD AND SONS OF KEMET'S TOM SKINNER TO BROADCAST EXCLUSIVE, INTIMATE LIVE SHOWS IN LONDON TO U.S. CINEMAS VIA METAMEDIA, RIPPLA PARTNERSHIP

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaMedia, the world's first entertainment platform that delivers movies, premium content and live events to cinemas and other venues around the world, today joined Rippla, a full-package, production and live music streaming company that creates professional and high-quality audiovisual broadcasts, to announce a live broadcast of one-off, intimate shows from the new group The Smile at Magazine London to U.S. theatres. The Smile, comprised of six-time Grammy Award winning Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and British jazz group Sons of Kemet member Tom Skinner, will play three live shows in twenty-four hours at the venue Magazine in London, in the heart of London's Docklands, on January 29 and 30. Performing to a seated audience in the round, each show brings together a live show and a cinematic livestream and broadcast in real time. The concerts are produced and promoted by Driift, an award-winning producer and promoter of innovative, high-quality livestream events for artists and performers. They are also directed by Paul Dugdale, one of the world's leading pop culture directors, who has written and directed documentaries and concert movies for some of the world's biggest artists including Taylor Swift, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Shawn Mendes, Coldplay, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, The Prodigy, Paul McCartney, Green Day and U2. The Smile's performances will take place in the round on a stage by renowned production lighting designer Andi Watson. The shows will mark the first time The Smile has played any new music in front of a live audience. Rippla are broadcasting the London-based concert to venues in the UK, EU and the U.S. MetaMedia are excited to be partnering with Rippla on many of the below U.S. locations in the U.S. Venues live broadcasting the concert in the U.S. are as follows: Akron, OH - Jillysmusicroom.com

- Jillysmusicroom.com Austin, TX - Cinepolis Moviehouse & Eatery, NW Austin

- Cinepolis Moviehouse & Eatery, Austin, TX - Cinepolis Moviehouse & Eatery, SW Austin

- Cinepolis Moviehouse & Eatery, Bethlehem, PA - Artsquest

- Artsquest Bristol, VA - Legacy heater

- Legacy heater Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

- Buffalo Iron Works Chicago, IL - City Winery

- City Winery Chicago, IL - Regal City North 14

- Regal City North 14 Clermont, FL - Epic Clermont

- Epic Clermont Davenport, FL - Cinepolis Polk County IMAX

- Cinepolis Polk County IMAX Dayton , FL - Cinepolis

, FL - Cinepolis Deer Park, NY - Regal Deer Park 16 and IMAX

- Regal Deer Park 16 and IMAX Denver, CO - Regal Denver Pavilions

- Regal Denver Pavilions Epping, NH - O'Neil Cinemas

- O'Neil Cinemas Gainesville, FL - High Dive

- High Dive Grand Rapids, MI - Celebration Studio Park

- Celebration Studio Park Houston, TX - Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas The Woodlands

- Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas The Woodlands Jacksonville, FL - Sunray Cinemas

- Sunray Cinemas Jupiter, FL - Cinepolis

- Cinepolis Knoxville, TN - Regal Pinnacle Stadium 18 Theatre

- Regal Pinnacle Stadium 18 Theatre Lansing , NM - Celebration Cinema Lansing

, NM - Celebration Cinema Lansing Littleton, MA - O'Neil Cinemas

- O'Neil Cinemas Los Angeles, CA - Regal LA Live and 4DX

- Regal LA Live and 4DX McKinney, TX - Cinepolis Moviehouse & Eatery

- Cinepolis Moviehouse & Eatery Miami, FL - Regal South Beach 18

- Regal South Beach 18 Nashville, TN - City Winery

- City Winery New Rochelle, NY - Regal New Rochelle City 18

- Regal New Rochelle City 18 North Brunswick, NJ - Regal Commerce Center 18

- Regal Commerce Center 18 Pittsburg , PA - Club Café

, PA - Club Café Portland, OR - Regal Lloyd Center 10

- Regal Lloyd Center 10 Riversdale, LA - Galaxy Mission Grove – Riverside , LA

, LA San Antonio, TX - Regal Cielo Vista 18

- Regal Cielo Vista 18 South Jordan, UT - Megaplex District

- Megaplex District Southgate, MI - MJR Southgate

- MJR Southgate Sparks, NV - Galaxy Victorian

- Galaxy Victorian St. Augustine, FL - Epic St. Augustine

- Epic St. Augustine Staten Island, NY - Regal Staten Island Stadium 16

- Regal Staten Island Stadium 16 Sterling Heights, MI - MJR Marketplace

- MJR Marketplace The Colony, TX - Galaxy Grandscape

- Galaxy Grandscape Tigard, OR - Regal Bridgeport Village 18

- Regal Bridgeport Village 18 West Valley City, UT - Megaplex Valleyfair

- Megaplex Valleyfair Winter Park, CO - Regal Winter Park Village 20



MetaMedia Entertainment Network™, powered by Microsoft Azure, has previously enabled the successful delivery and broadcasting of many concerts and live sporting events through a partnership with Encore Live's Encore Drive-In Nights. The platform, which is the world's first global, cloud-based distribution platform for studios, cinemas and other out-of-home venues. provides for the secure, rapid and cost-saving delivery of live-streamed events, movies, advertising, movie DCPs and trailers from major Hollywood studios. About MetaMedia

MetaMedia is an entertainment technology company that creates next-generation technologies and new revenue-generating opportunities for content producers and cinemas. MetaMedia created and launched the MetaMedia Entertainment NetworkTM the first global, cloud-based distribution platform to out-of-home venues. Powered by Microsoft Azure, the MetaMedia Entertainment Network TM provides for the secure, rapid and cost-effective delivery of movies, trailers, advertisements, live-streamed events, interactive content and other big-screen programming to cinemas, drive-ins, arenas, and other out-of-home entertainment venues. MetaMedia is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.metamedia.global

About Rippla

Rippla broadcasts music shows and events to local venues around the world so that fans can watch together. Rippla have produced music experiences for some of the world's top bands including, Mumford and Sons, Keane and The National. Rippla is a Midemlab 2021 Winner introducing its social platform that allows fan communities to connect around their passion for specific artists. www.rippla.tv About Driift

Driift is an award-winning producer and promoter of innovative, high quality livestream events for the world's greatest artists and performers including Laura Marling, Nick Cave, Kylie Minogue, The War On Drugs and Dita Von Teese. Working with globally-renowned directors, Driift has collaborated extensively with a wide range of artist teams and partners including CAA, BMG, WMG, UMG, Glastonbury Festival, DREAMSTAGE, DICE, Universe/Ticketmaster and Pulse Films. Headquartered in the UK and with offices in North America and Australia, Driift has sold more than 600,000 tickets to audiences in more than 190 countries. www.driift.live Media Contact: Charles Chamberlayne

[email protected] View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-music-group-the-smile-comprised-of-radioheads-thom-yorke-and-jonny-greenwood-and-sons-of-kemets-tom-skinner-to-broadcast-exclusive-intimate-live-shows-in-london-to-us-cinemas-via-metamedia-rippla-partnership-301463240.html SOURCE MetaMedia

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]