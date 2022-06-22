[January 14, 2022] New San Diego 'Wellness Club' for Seniors Focused on Peer Learning Launches in Collaboration between SDSU Center for Excellence in Aging & Longevity and Wellcare By Health Net

A new partnership between San Diego State University's Center for Excellence in Aging & Longevity and Wellcare By Health Net will provide seniors with a holistic approach to navigating the current and emerging challenges faced by older adults and their families. These barriers include social determinants of health, social isolation, and the need to return to a focus on general health and wellness following the COVID-19 pandemic. Central to the partnership is the launch of the "Wellness Club," an inclusive, community-based approach to inform, engage, empower, and inspire older adults. "The Wellness Club is not about talking at seniors, but doing things with seniors. We believe many seniors are active and experienced people. They can help their peers in wellness and work to optimize aging and longevity together," said Karen Johnson, Wellcare's Medicare lead in California. The partnership has three key objectives: Improve the overall wellbeing of older adults and caregivers;

Identify and share useful information from trusted sources to empower older adults; and,

Present innovative, community-based approaches to current and emerging issues in aging. SDSU's Center for Excellence in Aging & Longevity launched in 2021 to address emerging opportunities and challenges for California's aging population surge. The Center is funded by philanthropic, public and private partnerships, including Health Net. In collaboration with the Wellness Club, SDSU's Center for Excellence in Aging & Longevity provides a unique opportunity for students to engage in experiences beyond the classroom to enhance a healthy aging perspective and career trajectory. "As an age-friendly university, connecting SDSU students with older adults is an inclusive approach to address intergenerational needs and opportunities on campus and in the community," said Steve Hooker, SDSU's Dean of the College of Health and Human Serices.



The logo for the Wellness Club is represented through a compass-like image, reflecting the inclusive, community-based approach. This visual represents the four core areas of focus: Navigating the healthcare system;

Excellence in aging, with a focus on what matters - mobility, mentation, and medication;

Social connections through civic participation, peer-coaching, and bridging generational gaps; and,

Health and wellness, including preventive health, fitness, and a sense of belonging. About Wellcare

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220114005002/en/

