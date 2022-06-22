[January 14, 2022]

NEW! Create Easy Doodle Art Drawings with Tiny Sketchbook

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- cloudHQ is an email productivity company in San Francisco specializing in Google Chrome apps. For their first free app of 2022, they're releasing Tiny Sketchbook , a free app that lets you create digital sketches accessible with the click of a button right from your Chrome browser toolbar.

"Doodle art drawings have 5 benefits," explains Naomi Assaraf, cloudHQ's Chief Marketing Officer. "You can easily:

Create, collaborate and share digital art drawings Visually express your ideas Use it as a team bonding activity Provide digital classroom assignments (for the education sector) De-stress with art therapy"







Tiny Sketchbook by cloudHQ is a free service, with a Premium subscription of $4.99/mo that includes email and phone customer support. The company's ecosystem of 50+ free email productivity apps is available for anyone who uses Gmail, and wants to be more productive with their time.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-create-easy-doodle-art-drawings-with-tiny-sketchbook-301461156.html

SOURCE cloudHQ