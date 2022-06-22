TMCnet News
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- cloudHQ is an email productivity company in San Francisco specializing in Google Chrome apps. For their first free app of 2022, they're releasing Tiny Sketchbook, a free app that lets you create digital sketches accessible with the click of a button right from your Chrome browser toolbar.
"Doodle art drawings have 5 benefits," explains Naomi Assaraf, cloudHQ's Chief Marketing Officer. "You can easily:
Tiny Sketchbook by cloudHQ is a free service, with a Premium subscription of $4.99/mo that includes email and phone customer support. The company's ecosystem of 50+ free email productivity apps is available for anyone who uses Gmail, and wants to be more productive with their time.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-create-easy-doodle-art-drawings-with-tiny-sketchbook-301461156.html
SOURCE cloudHQ
