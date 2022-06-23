TMCnet News
|
New Study: Decentralized Clinical Trials Can Achieve Net Financial Benefits of 5X to 14X, Due to Reduced Trial Timelines and Other Factors
Medable Inc., the leading cloud platform for patient-centered drug development, today announced results from a Tufts CSDD analysis which shows that, on average, decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) are associated with reduced clinical trial timelines and can achieve net financial benefits ranging from five to 14 times for Phase II and Phase III trials, respectively. The findings are based on financial modeling and analysis of trial data from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (CSDD), Tufts University School of Medicine, and more than 150 clinical trials enabled by Medable software.
"Our investigation found that, on average, the financial returns to drug sponsors from shorter development times, lower clinical trial screen failure rates, and fewer clinical trial protocol amendments associated with DCTs substantially exceeded the costs of investing in DCT technologies," said Joseph DiMasi, director of economic analysis at Tufts CSDD.
The analysis includes the following key findings:
"Drug development is overly complex, expensive and time-consuming, delaying access to new medical products and safe and effective treatments becoming available to patients," said Dr. Pamela Tenaerts, Chief Scientific Officer at Medable. "We must reverse these trends and use funds efficiently and effectively to improve evidence generation in drug development, thereby helping to improve patient lives. Decentralized trials are an increasingly important and evolving part of this landscape. We trust that these findings and future research on DCT implementation will help promote more innovation; decreasing the cost and increasing the pace of drug discovery."
"Medable was founded to create a more equitable system for medical research, to make trials more accessible and inclusive, and to solve systemic challenges inherent in modern clinical trials," said Dr. Michelle Longmire, CEO of Medable. "By showcasing the net benefits for drug developers and patients, this research validates decentralized trials as a critical innovation on the path to enabling effective therapies to reach patients faster."
In addition to the Tufts CSDD high level findings, Medable also published its annual "Medable Matters: 2021 Impact Report", detailing the company's progress, learnings and insights from 2021. Click here for the detailed report.
About Medable
Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by transforming clinical drug development with disruptive technologies. The company's digital platform streamlines design, recruitment, retention and data quality for decentralized trials, replacing siloed systems with integrated digital tools, data and interfaces to accelerate trial execution. Medable connects patients, sites and clinical trial teams to improve patient access, experience, and outcomes. Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005740/en/
02/05/2011
08/09/2011
07/09/2010
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 9:30am
Blockchain Keynote: Understanding NFTs
Date: 6/21/22
Time: 6:15-6:55pm
Registration Counters Open
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 7:30am-4:30pm